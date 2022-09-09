Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
More Wichita restaurants have closed in the past month
We’ve covered such restaurants as VietNom Nom and New Neighbors Bar & Grill closing, but there have been some others we haven’t touched upon yet. Molino’s Taqueria closed on Friday, Sept. 9 after opening almost four years ago. The restaurant at 2035 N. Rock Road was a build your own burritos, tacos and piratas.
This Wichita restaurant has been closed for nine weeks. Today, its fans get it back
The owners closed the restaurant in mid-July, hoping to be reopen in a month.
This Wichita restaurant has closed after just four months in business
The owner says he will continue to cater.
classiccountry1070.com
One dead in north Wichita crash
An unidentified driver was killed in a crash Saturday in north Wichita. The crash was reported around noon on southbound I-135 near 53rd Street North. It involved a semi and another vehicle. Traffic was closed on I-135 for about four hours after the crash. No other details have been released.
Here’s why Kansas sunsets have been so red lately
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunsets in Kansas have been especially vibrant recently, and there’s a simple reason why. Record-setting heat and numerous wildfires are plaguing the western half of the United States. A large part of that has to do with our jet stream, which glides through our upper atmosphere at roughly 35,000 feet. This […]
Soon, Wichita will have a place to get Southern fare at dinner time. Test runs start now.
The first Southern dinner pop-up dinner happens Saturday.
Man dies after crash due to wet road conditions near Wichita
WICHITA (KSNT) – A Kansas man is dead after rear-ending a semi, according the Kansas Highway Patrol. Damian Russell Conner, 23, of Whitewater, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima southbound on I-335 near Wichita around noon Saturday. Due to heavy traffic, vehicles were completely stopped near milepost 13.2. A semi was stopped in the right […]
KAKE TV
Deadly accident claims one in Park City
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed that a person has died following a crash in Park City. The crash happened late-morning Saturday at I-135 and 53rd St. Police are still working on the scene and are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can. This is...
