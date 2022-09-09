We’ve covered such restaurants as VietNom Nom and New Neighbors Bar & Grill closing, but there have been some others we haven’t touched upon yet. Molino’s Taqueria closed on Friday, Sept. 9 after opening almost four years ago. The restaurant at 2035 N. Rock Road was a build your own burritos, tacos and piratas.

