Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
'An Honest Living' author talks with Idaho Matters
This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on July 29, 2022. The Editor-in-Chief of CrimeReads, Dwyer Murphy, is debuting his new novel - a gripping crime fiction titled, "An Honest Living". Dwyer joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his book. Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning...
boisestatepublicradio.org
How does wildfire smoke affect potatoes? Idaho researchers are studying it.
Wildfire smoke blanketing the West might not only be affecting people and animals, but also crops grown underground like potatoes. That’s the focus of a research project being conducted by the University of Idaho and Boise State University. It started with a particularly bad smoke season a few years...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What is NTM and why is it prevalent in Florida?
An environmental pathogen is to blame for a rise in lung disease in Florida. WUSF’s Kerry Sheridan reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A large chunk of Idaho's energy conservation codes for buildings could be gutted under proposed changes
Discussions are continuing in Idaho's building community over whether to gut a large chunk of the state's energy conservation codes. The Idaho Building Code Board held a public hearing Tuesday over proposed rulemaking changes, which involve getting rid of certain mechanical, electrical and plumbing design requirements that some state officials and industry groups think are unnecessary and make residential construction too costly.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestatepublicradio.org
Prisons in the Mountain West struggle to hire and retain staff
More than 200 positions at the Wyoming Department of Corrections are currently vacant – about 20 percent of the entire staff – as worker shortages pinch prisons around the Mountain West, including in New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and in tribal jails. Paul Martin, an administrator for the Wyoming...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Josh Rogers
State Legislators Split On Health Safety Measures To Implement During Their Meetings. Thousands of state lawmakers are expected to return to their capitols in 2021 for a new legislative session. But the pandemic and political divisions are making that harder than ever. New Hampshire Experiences Crush Of Democratic Presidential Contenders.
boisestatepublicradio.org
U.S. Forest Service resumes prescribed burns after pause
The U.S. Forest Service is resuming prescribed burns after two of them combined in April to form the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s history. Prescribed burns are intentionally set and managed to help reduce the risk of larger, more destructive wildfires. They can also help revitalize forests where certain tree species require fires to open their cones.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Investigation shows profound failures in New York's Hasidic schools
An in-depth investigation of New York’s Hasidic schools shows profound failure in teaching secular subjects, with most kids graduating without basic reading, writing and math skills. This, despite getting nearly a billion dollars in public money in the last four years. At one school, math, reading failure rate was 100%.
Comments / 0