nbcrightnow.com
Better Air Quality Tonight...Fall Weather Is On The Way
Mostly clear and calm tonight with overnight low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Air quality has improved for most of our viewing area still some haze in areas but air quality is at moderate to good. Get ready for a gorgeous Thursday, mostly sunny with light winds and comfortable...
nbcrightnow.com
OR governor requests federal emergency declaration due to wildfires
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown has requested that a Federal Disaster Declaration be declared in Oregon, due to the wildfires burning in the state. If the Governor's request is granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Here is...
nbcrightnow.com
Unhealthy air quality expected all week in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a press release from the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), the Air Quality Index (AQI) will be "Red: unhealthy" all week in the Columbia Basin, due to wildfire smoke. The BFHD urges the community to limit outdoor activity if possible. According to the Washington State Department...
nbcrightnow.com
Central WA state fair starts Sept, 23rd in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Central Washington State Fair kicks off in Yakima on Friday, September, 23rd and runs through October, 2nd. The fair will feature familiar favorites, as well as some new additions for 2022. ADMISSION:. Adults-$14.50 on weekdays, $16 on the weekend. Kids ages six to twelve-$9.50. Kids under 5...
nbcrightnow.com
Department of Ecology launches state-wide anti-littering campaign
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Preventing litter is "Simple As That," according to a new state-wide campaign launched by the Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology). The campaign encourages people to use a litter bag and to discourage their friends and family from littering. More than 75% of Washingtonians do not litter...
nbcrightnow.com
State rep challenges fee hike for fishing, boat licenses
State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, has introduced legislation that would block proposed fee increases by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. In August, the commission approved fee increases for licensing and other permits, which would increase annual fishing licenses by $2.50 to $23.50; senior life-time licenses by $25 to $75; and trout permits by $2.50 to $10.50, among others.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington Department of Health partnership bringing COVID-19 vaccine clinics to universities
WASHINGTON - The Care-A-Van program through the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with the Power of Providers (POP) Initiative to bring COVID-19 vaccine clinics to university campuses throughout the state. The focus of these clinics will be to provide Omicron-targeted booster shots. Both the Pfizer and Moderna...
nbcrightnow.com
Hometown Check-Up: Suicide Prevention
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Kadlec Population Health Community Collaborative Committee is a multi-agency effort focused on community wellness and the wellbeing of people in the Tri-Cities. It has launched a campaign called "Tri-Cities Together" for suicide prevention, which features the new national suicide prevention and crisis line, 9-8-8. Anyone can call or text 9-8-8 for support in crisis.
