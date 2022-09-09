Read full article on original website
An "October" cold front is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area before summer even ends.
Cool with increasing clouds this evening and less aggressive breezes. Temperatures fall into 60s by 7 p.m.
A small earthquake shook San Francisco Sunday night. The epicenter was near Piedmont, at a depth of 6 miles. The quake struck at 10:31 Sunday night. It measured 2.9 on the Richter scale, but was felt by in many parts of the bay area.
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the Northern California coast near San Francisco overnight, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6-mile deep quake hit near Piedmont at 10:31 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to the USGS. More than 4,400 people from as far away as Sacramento and Fresno reported feeling the...
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
MORGAN HILL, Calif. - A small earthquake struck the South Bay Tuesday morning. The 2.7-magnitude quake hit at 8:24 a.m., centering about 5.6 miles from the community of San Martin in Santa Clara County and about 7.2 miles from Morgan Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It measured about four miles deep.
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake rocked the East Bay late Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake struck at 10:31 p.m. and was centered approximately two miles north of Piedmont.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Saturday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the […]
Typically when people return from Burning Man, they report respiratory issues from the fine dust out in the desert, but this time around they’re reporting cases of COVID-19.
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A mother and her teenage son were rescued from San Francisco Bay after they ran into trouble while paddle boarding near San Francisco’s Chase Center. San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said Saturday afternoon that the pair launched from Crane Cove Park, at Illinois and 18th streets just south of […]
'Splooting' squirrels are 'freaking people out' in the San Francisco Bay: Animals are spotted stretching out on the ground all over the city to cool down in record-breaking heatwave
The San Francisco Bay area is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave that is causing squirrels to stretch out on the ground in order to release their body heat into the environment - and this act of ‘splooting’ is ‘freaking out’ people. Numerous reports of the grounded, motionless...
A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
Given past recent history, a fall surge is not unlikely, and with recent hot weather and kids returning to school, people are more clustered together than usual.
Fish are dying by the thousands in San Francisco Bay Area watersGetty Images. Many people in the San Francisco Bay Area have been alarmed by the amount of dead fish seen on the shores of Bay Area waterways. Just what is killing all of these fish?
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes on westbound Interstate 80 are open again after an overturned big rig earlier blocked westbound lanes at Airbase Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The big rig’s trailers became disconnected. The No. 4 and 5 lanes were blocked and the CHP was warning people to “expect delays and […]
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
