Read full article on original website
Related
2 arrested in burglary of California congresswoman's home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police arrested two men in connection with a burglary at the Los Angeles home of a California congresswoman last week where only two guns were stolen, authorities said Wednesday. The men were arrested Tuesday after investigators saw them get into a vehicle that had been parked at the home of Rep. Karen Bass during the burglary Saturday. Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, previously said two firearms had been stolen during the break-in. The guns were safely and securely stored when they were stolen, she said in a statement released by her campaign. Cash, electronics and other valuables were left behind.
Behind the 'world’s friendliest COVID protocols', Fiji's health system remains stretched and struggling
With Fiji “open for happiness” and a COVID test no longer required on arrival, the temptation to take that long awaited tropical holiday may be stronger than ever. Fiji is clearly very keen to see tourists, and their money, return, having previously boasted that it provided the world’s friendliest COVID test. COVID restrictions are now minimal. Despite the optimism, COVID continues to circulate in Fiji, and some requirements remain. Holidaymakers are required to have insurance that covers the costs of testing, treatment, isolation and transport home. Those unlucky enough to get COVID must isolate for five days. But the current approach by the...
Report: DeSantis administration takes credit for sending "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Fox News. FoxNews.com said, "DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states." "Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital. Click here to read the full story. The Martha Vineyard Times said, "a group 50 Venezuelan migrants, some of them children, landed on the island Wednesday." The local paper said some had come from Texas.In March of last year, DeSantis signed the 'sanctuary cities' ban, saying that "we're delivering on the promises that we made to the people of Florida."
IBTimes
New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0