Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
Victim Identified In Four Oaks House Fire
FOUR OAKS – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died in a residential fire earlier this month near Four Oaks. Elizabeth Partin Parrish died in the 10:20am September 4 fire at 220 Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Neighbors reporting seeing flames throughout the...
I-95 bridge in Harnett County fully reopens day after truck fire
Both lanes of the I-95 bridge damaged by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Dunn have reopened.
I-95 North Bridge In Dunn Reopens
DUNN – The left lane of the Interstate 95 North bridge in Dunn reopened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, after test results of the steel beams showed no damage. The bridge at Exit 73 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a box truck that caught fire and stalled underneath the bridge.
Fire Damages Four Oaks Home
FOUR OAKS – A home in the 600 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road outside of Four Oaks burned Monday. Fire crews from several departments including Four Oaks, Smithfield, and Strickland’s Crossroads battled the blaze reported just before 3:00 o’clock this afternoon. Devil’s Racetrack Road was shut...
Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire
Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
Residents stunned after body found in trunk of car at Durham apartment complex
There was a heavy police presence at the Falls Pointe Apartments in Durham as police conduct a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle.
Rooftop Burglars Sought By Police
SMITHFIELD – Police are looking for burglars who cut a hole in the roof of a Smithfield business to get inside. The incident was discovered Monday morning at American Eagle at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. Smithfield Police said someone used a 16 foot extension ladder to make their way...
Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County
Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
Alleged thieves target Raleigh auto dealership, make off with cars and cash
In the early morning hours of Sunday in Raleigh, five people broke into a car dealership, stole five vehicles, cash, and all of the titles and keys for every car on the lot, according to Raleigh Police.
Large police presence in North Raleigh neighborhood, some officers in tactical gear
Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. A WRAL reporter on the scene...
Antioch FD 1st Annual Barbecue Cook-Off Sept. 24
The Antioch Fire Department will hold their first annual Barbecue Cook-Off on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am – until. BBQ Pork and BBQ Chicken plates will be available for $12 each. Cash or cards will be accepted. The fire department is located at 10668 NC Highway 42, Middlesex, in...
Want gas under 3 dollars? Here are the lowest fuel prices in the area
Depending on where you search, some gas prices have dropped below $3 a gallon. Jimmy Tomlinson of Wilson knew exactly where he could find that deal. He filled up at Murphy USA on Forest Hills road in Wilson. "Well I’ve been getting my gas right here, right regular so I...
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use
Garner, N.C. — Garner police have made 50 arrests in the first six months of using its new Flock cameras. Since Garner leaders implemented 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras in February throughout the town, police said the technology has scanned license plates to track down suspects, recover stolen cars, track down criminals wanted on an outstanding warrant and help find missing people.
Police Arrest Indecent Exposure Suspect
SMITHFIELD – A man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her juvenile daughter inside the Smithfield Walmart has been arrested in Pitt County. Ahmed Jameel Moore, age 23, of Bethel, NC was arrested September 9 by Bethel Police and served with two Smithfield Police warrants charging him with indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure.
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
1 person taken into custody at Pinehurst Elementary School
Pinehurst, N.C. — One person was detained Monday afternoon at Pinehurst Elementary School. A spokesperson with the school told WRAL News a man was having a "mental health crisis". Concerned parents in the pick up line called authorities, police who came and detained the man and took him to...
E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
