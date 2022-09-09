ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn, NC

jocoreport.com

Victim Identified In Four Oaks House Fire

FOUR OAKS – Authorities have released the identity of a woman who died in a residential fire earlier this month near Four Oaks. Elizabeth Partin Parrish died in the 10:20am September 4 fire at 220 Spring Lake Road, off US Highway 701 South. Neighbors reporting seeing flames throughout the...
FOUR OAKS, NC
jocoreport.com

I-95 North Bridge In Dunn Reopens

DUNN – The left lane of the Interstate 95 North bridge in Dunn reopened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, after test results of the steel beams showed no damage. The bridge at Exit 73 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a box truck that caught fire and stalled underneath the bridge.
DUNN, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Damages Four Oaks Home

FOUR OAKS – A home in the 600 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road outside of Four Oaks burned Monday. Fire crews from several departments including Four Oaks, Smithfield, and Strickland’s Crossroads battled the blaze reported just before 3:00 o’clock this afternoon. Devil’s Racetrack Road was shut...
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL News

Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Rooftop Burglars Sought By Police

SMITHFIELD – Police are looking for burglars who cut a hole in the roof of a Smithfield business to get inside. The incident was discovered Monday morning at American Eagle at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. Smithfield Police said someone used a 16 foot extension ladder to make their way...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL News

Chase involving car stolen from Cary dealership reaches 150 mph, ends in Wayne County

Four Oaks, N.C. — Two people were in custody Monday after a chase down a major highway topped speeds of 150 miles per hour. Darryl Joseph Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, and Giraud Jeanty, 23, of Fayetteville, were both charged with going 143 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing and delaying law enforcement officers.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Large police scene fills neighborhood road in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Police vehicles were parked up and down the road of a Raleigh neighborhood on Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. A large police presence could be seen near the homes on New Hope Church Road at the intersection of Saratoga Drive. This is a breaking news story...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Antioch FD 1st Annual Barbecue Cook-Off Sept. 24

The Antioch Fire Department will hold their first annual Barbecue Cook-Off on Saturday, September 24th from 11:00am – until. BBQ Pork and BBQ Chicken plates will be available for $12 each. Cash or cards will be accepted. The fire department is located at 10668 NC Highway 42, Middlesex, in...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use

Garner, N.C. — Garner police have made 50 arrests in the first six months of using its new Flock cameras. Since Garner leaders implemented 15 Flock Safety ALPR cameras in February throughout the town, police said the technology has scanned license plates to track down suspects, recover stolen cars, track down criminals wanted on an outstanding warrant and help find missing people.
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Police Arrest Indecent Exposure Suspect

SMITHFIELD – A man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her juvenile daughter inside the Smithfield Walmart has been arrested in Pitt County. Ahmed Jameel Moore, age 23, of Bethel, NC was arrested September 9 by Bethel Police and served with two Smithfield Police warrants charging him with indecent liberties with a child and indecent exposure.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WRAL

E-bike rider killed in Johnston County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A person riding an electric bicycle Sunday night in Johnston County was struck by a vehicle and killed. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

