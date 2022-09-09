Read full article on original website
Passion for Fashion: Talking Trends With UW-Stout Students
When we wanted to talk trends, we knew who to call: The fashion program at UW-Stout in Menomonie, which has more than 100 students. Interim Director Belinda Banike said the program’s transitions and transformation over the past few years has gotten the staff and faculty very excited for all that has changed for the better and what’s still to come. The former Apparel Design and Development and Retail Merchandising and Management programs merged in the fall of 2020, becoming the Fashion and Retail program. Ultimately, it just made sense, Banike said, to combine the two together to effectively collaborate between students and staff.
SIZZLIN’ SMACKDADDY: New Food Truck Will Smack You in the Tastebuds
Local duo Heath and Holly Williams gained a license to serve out of their new food truck, Smackdaddy’s Gourmet Grub, on Aug. 31, and they’re already making waves. Heath and his family had been operating on the road as furniture movers for nearly 20 years, but always kept the idea of a food truck tucked in their pockets as a future goal.
Farm & Fiber Tours Show Healthy Farm Practices at Local Kubb and Priory Farms
Three Rivers Fibershed (TRF), Wisconsin Farmers Union (WFU), and the Eau Claire County Farmers Union bring easy living, slow farming, and educational fun to the Valley. This fall, grab a friend and some boots for walkin' while you head on over to tour Kubb Farms, a local crop-based farm focused on carbon farming initiatives, and Priory Farms across the street, a local Cotswold sheep farm that participates in the Livestock Conservancy Program while crafting beautiful, soft pieces with sheep’s wool.
WHAT’S THE HOT HAIR? Local Stylists Talk Latest Hair Trends
Have you been thinking about trying out a new look? Maybe you want something different, but don’t know what you want or what’s “in” right now, and need some recommendations. We asked stylists from Saxy Salon (329 Water St., Eau Claire), Angelus Salon and Spa (506 Water St., Eau Claire), and VER Salon (403 Water St., Eau Claire) about current hair trends and incoming popular styles.
Emmanuelle Continues to Build Community in New UWEC Post. [VIDEO] L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Renovation 2022. FLICKS FOR THE FAM: Micon Launches First Downtown Fall Kids Series. school's back in session, but you can sit back and relax at the Saturday series. EventsSeptember 13, 2022. [PHOTO] Heroes and Villains...
Emmanuelle Continues to Build Community in New UWEC Post
Longtime Eau Clairian Catherine Emmanuelle has moved on to her latest chapter by heading back to old stomping grounds. A 2011 graduate of UW-Eau Claire, Emmanuelle has returned as the inaugural director of the university’s Center for Racial and Restorative Justice. Emmanuelle has a wealth of professional experience alongside...
UWEC Ranked Seventh Among Peers on Annual U.S. News List
For the 28th year in a row UW-Eau Claire has been listed as a top Midwest public university, ranking No. 7 among that group on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Colleges list. UW-Eau Claire was the top public regional university in Wisconsin and among the top...
