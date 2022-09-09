When we wanted to talk trends, we knew who to call: The fashion program at UW-Stout in Menomonie, which has more than 100 students. Interim Director Belinda Banike said the program’s transitions and transformation over the past few years has gotten the staff and faculty very excited for all that has changed for the better and what’s still to come. The former Apparel Design and Development and Retail Merchandising and Management programs merged in the fall of 2020, becoming the Fashion and Retail program. Ultimately, it just made sense, Banike said, to combine the two together to effectively collaborate between students and staff.

