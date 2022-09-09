Finally! Finally! Finally! Texas had the fight we've all been looking for for years. The Longhorns played hard and competed for a full 4 quarters and went toe to toe with what some are saying is the best team ever. And while I won't go that far, i do think Texas showed us, and the world something last Saturday in Austin. Granted, I'm still not drinking Kook Aid. Texas has a history of playing to their competition. We get up big for LSU and then drop off against Kansas. It will take more than one game to show me that. The good news is, we started our season playing above our competition, so there is some hope for sure.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO