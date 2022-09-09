ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic: How Texas made its chances against Alabama

The Texas Longhorns have a lot of lessons they can take from the narrow loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide as they head into the next 10 games. Texas forced the reigning Heisman winner to create Heisman moments on two drives to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit, after forcing six-consecutive punts in the second and third quarters. The Texas offense had a lot going early, but injuries to the first two quarterbacks on the depth chart left Texas scrambling to make plays late.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Predictions - UTSA

Finally! Finally! Finally! Texas had the fight we've all been looking for for years. The Longhorns played hard and competed for a full 4 quarters and went toe to toe with what some are saying is the best team ever. And while I won't go that far, i do think Texas showed us, and the world something last Saturday in Austin. Granted, I'm still not drinking Kook Aid. Texas has a history of playing to their competition. We get up big for LSU and then drop off against Kansas. It will take more than one game to show me that. The good news is, we started our season playing above our competition, so there is some hope for sure.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Burnt Orange Nation

Dallas Turner says he had ‘no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers’

In a media availability on Tuesday, Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner spoke publicly about the play that resulted in Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving Saturday’s 20-19 loss to the Crimson Tide late in the first quarter. “Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers,”...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas may need Roschon Johnson in the Wildcat vs. UTSA

History tends to repeat itself and the Texas Longhorns find themselves in a familiar position with redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers and redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card potentially unavailable for Saturday’s home game against the UTSA Roadrunners. Last November, Texas needed a contingency plan against Kansas State with both...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time set for No. 21 Texas at Texas Tech

Kickoff time for the Sept. 17 matchup between the No. 21 Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders is set for 2:30 p.m. Central at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. ABC or ESPN will televise the game with the network designation to be determined after Saturday’s games.
LUBBOCK, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Meet Charles Wright, the third-string Texas QB who could start on Saturday

Charles Wright’s longtime dream could come true on Saturday when the UTSA Roadrunners travel to Austin to take on the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. A lifelong Texas fan who went to Austin High, the redshirt freshman quarterback has already checked off two huge...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Burnt Orange Nation

How to Watch: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

There are no moral victories for the Texas Longhorns, but taking the top-ranked team in the country to the brink will change the narrative about your school in a hurry. The Longhorns stood toe-to-toe with the presumptive national champions and were a few breaks in the game away from coming up with one of the biggest upsets in a Saturday full of them. The cost of that fist fight turned out to be high, with the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart injured and leaving Texas with questions to answer.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Reaction to Alabama loss and Texas injuries

Well, Texas didn’t by 52 points but there sure didn’t lose by 52. Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker share their thoughts on the Longhorns' 20-19 loss to Alabama. Wescott lets us know if Texas is back or not (3:30), and how impressive the Texas defense was against the No. 1 Crimson Tide (6:00).
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Steve Sarkisian provides Texas injury updates following Alabama game

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian provided a positive injury update during his Monday media availability, saying that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers, redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card, junior running back Bijan Robinson, and senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison are all day to day following Saturday’s game against the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy