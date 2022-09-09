ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU rejects Duke player's claim of racial heckler at volleyball game

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- BYU said Friday if found no evidence to support a Duke volleyball player's contention that a fan targeted her team with racial slurs at a recent game, and the Utah university removed a ban on the fan.

"From our extensive review, we have not found any evidence to corroborate the allegation that fans engaged in racial heckling or uttered racial slurs at the event," BYU said in a news release.

"As we stated earlier, we would not tolerate any conduct that would make a student-athlete feel unsafe. That is the reason for our immediate response and our thorough investigation."

Duke responded to the decision Friday afternoon, with athletic director Nina King saying the school "stands with" the volleyball team.

"The 18 members of the Duke University volleyball team are exceptionally strong women who represent themselves, their families and Duke University with the utmost integrity," said King, who also is the university vice president.

"We unequivocally stand with and champion them, especially when their character is called into question. Duke athletics believes in respect, equality and inclusiveness, and we do not tolerate hate and bias."

Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson wrote Aug. 28 on Twitter that the alleged incident two days earlier during a game against the Cougars on the Provo, Utah, campus. She said she was among several Black players from the Duke team "targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match."

She also said that officials and the BYU coaching staff failed to take "necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment."

BYU announced Aug. 27 that it had banned the fan from all of its athletic venues. The school also said that it was "extremely disheartened in the actions of a small number of fans" who were at the match and it would not tolerate the "behavior."

Cougars coach Heather Olmstead also apologized for the incident.

BYU said it launched an investigation into the incident after Richardson made the claims. The school said that probe included reviews of video and audio recordings and interviews with more than 50 people who attended the game.

The school also issued a "sincere" apology to the fan who was "identified as having uttered the racial slurs."

"We have not found any evidence that that individual engaged in such an activity," BYU said. "BYU sincerely apologizes to that fan for any hardship the ban has caused."

BYU also addressed people "who assume" the school was "being selective in [its] review."

"To the contrary, we have tried to be as thorough as possible in our investigation, and we renew our invitation for anyone with evidence contrary to our findings to come forward and share it," BYU said.

"Despite being unable to find supporting evidence of racial slurs in the many recordings and interviews, we hope that all those involved will understand our sincere efforts to ensure that all student-athletes competing at BYU feel safe."

Comments / 37

David Reichner
5d ago

Steve Smith from ESPN needs to fly out and take a visit to BYU and apologize to the entire campus athletic department and the young disabled boy. He needs to tell Every potential student and recruit that he is sorry and that BYU is a spectacular place to come and play sports. This is the worst thing I've ever heard him say about an institution with great prejudiced pride and hints of racism

Reply
20
David Reichner
5d ago

Lastly the godmother of the Duke player I sure hope she believes in God. She orchestrated all of this contention hate division and speculation and hoax. Reading her Web pages and social media she's a far left liberal who was very prejudiced and racist towards this towards those of the white culture. It saddens me that she is ondoctornating her Goddaughter in the manner in which she is. So much hate, division, contention, anger and evil spirit. How does condoning this behavior bring our United States and institutions of learning together? It doesn't. Please repent of what you just put out nation through

Reply
17
David Reichner
5d ago

God help Gov. Cox for calling the young disabled boy a donkeys behind. Gov. Cox should pay for that boys college tuition and all Sporting events, lest he gets sued for defamation of character.

Reply
14
 

