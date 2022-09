Franklin Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Township Police

A tractor-trailer overturned in Gloucester County, shutting down the highway, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Friday Sept. 9 on the Route 55 southbound ramp to Exit 39 - US 40 in Franklin Township, according to the state Department of Transportation.

All lanes were closed, the DOT said.

