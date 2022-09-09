Read full article on original website
'Babylon': Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Return to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's New Epic -- See First Pics
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's new epic, Babylon. First-look photos from the upcoming film were released on Thursday, showing the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood co-stars' upcoming on-screen reunion from the La La Land Oscar winner. Set in Los Angeles...
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Sheryl Underwood Shares the Secret Behind Her 90-Pound Weight Loss Transformation (Exclusive)
Sheryl Underwood made some exciting health changes! On Monday, the co-host of The Talk shared that she has dropped 90 pounds in the last year and a half. The 58-year-old comedian’s journey wasn’t just inspired by her own health, but by her co-hosts, Jerry O’Connell, Amanda Koots, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Radiant on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
Chrissy Teigen was impossible to miss on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Dressed to the nines and with her growing baby bump on display, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, attended the 74th Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater Monday in Los Angeles. Teigen looked gorgeous in a pink and...
Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman for 'Taking a Chance' on Her During Emmys Acceptance Speech
It's three for three for Julia Garner! The actress took home her third Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark. First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth," Garner said during her acceptance speech of her character. "She changed my life."
Kim Kardashian Is a Stunning 'Single Lady' at Beyoncé's Birthday Party, Kanye West Not in Attendance
Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to embrace a theme, and Beyoncé's star-studded birthday party was no exception. The reality star stepped out over the weekend to attend Bey's roller disco-themed bash with a who's-who of celebs -- not including her ex, Kanye "Ye" West. Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, was...
JoJo Siwa Seemingly Confirms New Romance With TikTok Star Avery Cyrus
JoJo Siwa seems to have a new love in her life! The 19-year-old dancer and social media star all-but confirmed her romance with TikToker Avery Cyrus in a cute video this week after fans had speculated that the two were together. Siwa captioned the video, "Happiest girl." In the clip,...
Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress
For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
2022 Emmys: Oprah Winfrey Wows With Inspiring Message About the Importance of Resilience and Dreams
You can always count on Oprah Winfrey to inspire and tug at the heartstrings. And that's exactly what the iconic media mogul did at this year's Emmy Awards. Taking the stage to present the first award of the night, Winfrey delivered a message about the importance of always getting back up when you get knocked down, regardless of the odds.
Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys
A slew of celebrities hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, but there were a few that stood out thanks to their show-stopping styles. Check out the looks that will have fans talking for days, or even years, to come.
Quinta Brunson Reacts to Backlash Over Jimmy Kimmel Laying Down During Her Emmy Speech
The Emmys were an unforgettable night for first-time winnerQuinta Brunson. But when the Abbott Elementary creator and star went onstage to collect her Emmy, she was met with a seemingly passed-out Jimmy Kimmel, who pretended to lie completely still during the entirety of her acceptance speech as part of a prolonged comedy bit. The moment spurred backlash after viewers voiced their unhappiness over his unwillingness to move.
Jimmy Kimmel Praises ‘Lovely’ Quinta Brunson After Viral 2022 Emmys Bit Backlash (Exclusive)
Jimmy Kimmel has nothing but praise for Quinta Brunson after her big win at the 2022 Emmy Awards. Even if his comedy bit during the segment seemed to rub people the wrong way. Kimmel attended the Walt Disney Company Emmys After Party on Monday, and he spoke with ET's Matt Cohen about the Abbott Elementarystar and creator's exciting win.
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Recall 'Hedonistic' Romance During Tearful Reunion
Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a tearful reunion! On Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show, Long was the first guest to kick off the show's third season. The friendly exes, who dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and starred in the 2010 movie Going the Distance, joked about being reunited on television. After Barrymore and Long both admitted that there were “a lot of laughs” during their time together, the 47-year-old host couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about their past romance. Long also got sentimental as he applauded himself and Barrymore for having a healthy breakup.
Quinta Brunson and Her Emmy Have Last Laugh With This Jimmy Kimmel Photo Op
Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson is poking fun at Jimmy Kimmel after his comedy bit at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards sparked internet backlash. Will Arnett and Kimmel were tapped to present the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series award on Monday, and couldn't help but create a performative moment for the telecast. The joke began when Will Arnett dragged an immobile Kimmel onstage, joking that this is the "13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there."
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
See All the Cutest Couples on the Emmys 2022 Red Carpet
The Emmys 2022 red carpet doubled as a date night for some of Hollywood’s cutest couples on Monday. Engaged pairs, longtime loves, and new romantics alike headed into the awards show with style. John Legend arrived with wife Chrissy Teigen, who is currently pregnant. Legend performed the In Memoriam...
Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates 'Bald Is Beautiful' Day 6 Months After Chris Rock's Oscars Joke
Jada Pinkett Smith is celebrating "Bald Is Beautiful" day with a stunning, new selfie. Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share a pic of herself in honor of the day, which honors those without hair. "Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair❣️❣️❣️," the...
Jennifer Hudson Makes Talk Show Hosting Debut, Says She Wouldn't Change 'American Idol' Elimination
Jennifer Hudson has officially made her daytime talk show hosting debut! The EGOT winner kicked off the premiere season of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, beginning the episode with a reflection on her long-time dream of hosting her own show. "Thank y'all for being here. I'm not gonna cry...
'The Bachelorette' Finale: Rachel and Aven Breakup After He Reveals He's Not Ready to Propose
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are no more. On Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, the pilot said goodbye to the sales executive in devastating fashion. Aven caught Rachel's attention on night one, when he told her that he was on the show to pursue her, not her co-lead, Gabby Windey.
