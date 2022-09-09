ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Looks Radiant on Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

Chrissy Teigen was impossible to miss on the Emmys 2022 red carpet. Dressed to the nines and with her growing baby bump on display, Teigen and her husband, John Legend, attended the 74th Primetime Emmys at the Microsoft Theater Monday in Los Angeles. Teigen looked gorgeous in a pink and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman for 'Taking a Chance' on Her During Emmys Acceptance Speech

It's three for three for Julia Garner! The actress took home her third Emmy at Monday's awards ceremony, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark. First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth," Garner said during her acceptance speech of her character. "She changed my life."
ETOnline.com

Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress

For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
ETOnline.com

Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Emmys

A slew of celebrities hit the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, but there were a few that stood out thanks to their show-stopping styles. Check out the looks that will have fans talking for days, or even years, to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Quinta Brunson Reacts to Backlash Over Jimmy Kimmel Laying Down During Her Emmy Speech

The Emmys were an unforgettable night for first-time winnerQuinta Brunson. But when the Abbott Elementary creator and star went onstage to collect her Emmy, she was met with a seemingly passed-out Jimmy Kimmel, who pretended to lie completely still during the entirety of her acceptance speech as part of a prolonged comedy bit. The moment spurred backlash after viewers voiced their unhappiness over his unwillingness to move.
ETOnline.com

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long Recall 'Hedonistic' Romance During Tearful Reunion

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a tearful reunion! On Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show, Long was the first guest to kick off the show's third season. The friendly exes, who dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and starred in the 2010 movie Going the Distance, joked about being reunited on television. After Barrymore and Long both admitted that there were “a lot of laughs” during their time together, the 47-year-old host couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about their past romance. Long also got sentimental as he applauded himself and Barrymore for having a healthy breakup.
ETOnline.com

Quinta Brunson and Her Emmy Have Last Laugh With This Jimmy Kimmel Photo Op

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson is poking fun at Jimmy Kimmel after his comedy bit at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards sparked internet backlash. Will Arnett and Kimmel were tapped to present the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series award on Monday, and couldn't help but create a performative moment for the telecast. The joke began when Will Arnett dragged an immobile Kimmel onstage, joking that this is the "13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there."
ETOnline.com

Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
ETOnline.com

See All the Cutest Couples on the Emmys 2022 Red Carpet

The Emmys 2022 red carpet doubled as a date night for some of Hollywood’s cutest couples on Monday. Engaged pairs, longtime loves, and new romantics alike headed into the awards show with style. John Legend arrived with wife Chrissy Teigen, who is currently pregnant. Legend performed the In Memoriam...
