Drew Barrymore and Justin Long had a tearful reunion! On Monday's The Drew Barrymore Show, Long was the first guest to kick off the show's third season. The friendly exes, who dated on and off from 2007 to 2010 and starred in the 2010 movie Going the Distance, joked about being reunited on television. After Barrymore and Long both admitted that there were “a lot of laughs” during their time together, the 47-year-old host couldn’t help but get emotional when talking about their past romance. Long also got sentimental as he applauded himself and Barrymore for having a healthy breakup.

