Watch Sir Elton John’s emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By Jessica Hehir-Smith via SWNS

Music legend Sir Elton John shares an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II onstage during his concert in Toronto.

Concert attendee Jordan Cicchelli shared a video of Sir Elton John’s heartfelt speech in honor of the Queen at his concert at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on Thursday.

John, who is from Pinner, London, praised the monarch for her hard work and shared his sadness at her passing, describing that she ‘deserved’ her rest for her servitude to her country.

The 75-year-old then told the audience they would ‘celebrate her life tonight’ before performing his 1974 track Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me with images of the Queen appearing behind him.

John had previously taken to social media to pay tribute to the longest-serving monarch, her ‘inspiring presence’ and her ‘grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth’.

The music legend has strong ties to the British Royal Family, as he sang at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997 and was knighted by the Queen a year later.

