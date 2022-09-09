ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Game Postponed In Bridgeport After Social Media Threat

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
A game between two Fairfield County high schools was canceled due to a social media threat. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Pixabay/OliverCardell

A season-opening high school football game between two Fairfield County high schools was postponed due to a social media threat.

The contest between Bridgeport Central High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, also located in Bridgeport, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, was canceled after school officials were made aware of a threatening image on social media.

"School administration was made aware of an image posted to social media which indicated a possible threat against the school community," said Kerry Markey, Director of Communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. "Out of an abundance of caution the football game was postponed."

Markey said the school and the Connecticut State Police continue to investigate the incident.

The game, which was scheduled to be played in Bridgeport at Kennedy Stadium, has not been rescheduled as of Friday, Sept. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

