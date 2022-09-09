ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

32-Year-Old From Beacon Accused Of Assaulting Trooper After I-84 Crash

By Kathy Reakes
 5 days ago
I-84 in the Town of Wallkill (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a New York State trooper and fought with others following his arrest for DWI.

The incident took place in Orange County around 11 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at 11 p.m. at the Wallkill Rest Area off I-84 in Wallkill.

Upon arrival, troopers found a 2013 Honda Civic parked in a handicapped parking spot with a flat tire. Troopers spoke with a man standing next to the vehicle identified as David D. Clarke, age 32, of Beacon in Dutchess County, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

Troopers interviewed Clarke and determined that he was intoxicated. He originally denied driving the vehicle and while continuing to speak with troopers he admitted to driving the car, Nevel said.

Nevel said Clarke was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Clarke was transported to the state police barracks in Montgomery. While at the barracks, Clarke was permitted to make a phone call using his cell phone, state police said.

At the end of his call, he refused to put the phone down and became combative, and intentionally struck a trooper in the head above his left eye with his cell phone causing pain, swelling, and blurred vision to the trooper, Nevel said.

Clarke continued to resist and fight troopers during processing. He was eventually subdued.

In addition to DWI, Clarke was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Obstruction of governmental administration
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

Clarke was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of bail.

