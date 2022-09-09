Police warn of 'uptick in violent incidents' in northeast Las Vegas desert

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion—Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Mother accused of killing and abandoning special needs son pleads guiltyLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
LVMPD: Son stabs mother to death in Las Vegas apartment
Homicide detectives are investigating in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
Police: 2 armed suspects taken into custody after barricade near Flamingo, Rainbow
lice were called to the home located in the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue for a family disturbance. The barricade started around 10:15 a.m.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect who threatened family with a knife
LVMPD investigated a domestic disturbance in northwest Las Vegas. Shortly after 10 p.m. one person was arrested.
Police: Man fled to San Diego after young mother's murder in west Las Vegas
A man suspected of murdering a his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.
police1.com
Video shows moments that led up to officer being shot by suspect during foot pursuit
LAS VEGAS — Newly released police body-worn camera footage shows the dramatic moments when a Las Vegas officer shot and killed a man who first shot her while she chased him on Saturday. Metropolitan Police Department officer Tierney Tomburo, 24, had pulled over a Buick — the driver was...
Official: Henderson firefighter arrested by Las Vegas police for DUI
Henderson firefighter Daniel Juarez was arrested for DUI by Las Vegas police. He was been hired with the City of Henderson since 2008.
KDWN
Official jailed in Vegas reporter killing had 2020 arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An elected official accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative journalist in what authorities allege was retaliation for articles critical of him and his office faced court sanctions two years ago for resisting arrest in a domestic violence case. Records obtained Tuesday show that Robert Telles, the Clark County public administrator, accepted a plea agreement in September 2020. The case was dismissed and closed in March 2021 after Telles paid a fine, attended counseling and stayed out of trouble. Telles is now jailed without bail on suspicion of murder in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German. His next court appearance is Sept. 20.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Woman killed in central Las Vegas Valley, suspect outstanding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue in central Las Vegas. According to homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, a woman was found with stab wounds at a home in the 800 block of Reed Place.
Former Las Vegas-based Air Force commander accused of grooming, raping child repeatedly, report says
A former Las Vegas-based U.S. Air Force commander facing felony sex charges is accused of repeatedly raping a child, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Body camera footage shows Las Vegas police officer shot following suspect chase
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting over the weekend showed a suspect running away before shooting a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer. The incident happened when Metro officers, including 24-year-old officer Tierney Tomburo, were patrolling an area near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Assistant Sheriff John McGrath said in […]
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas mother, leaving baby alive, arrested in San Diego
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning on murder and child abuse charges for allegedly stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend while leaving her infant daughter alive. Michael Ricks, 24, was arrested near a San Diego residence after police there received a tip at around 6:45 a.m. that he had […]
Las Vegas police: Man took walk-away gambler’s $1,600 cash-out ticket to pay rent
A man who police said took another man’s cash-out voucher worth more than $1,000 to pay his rent will not face charges, prosecutors told 8 News Now.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer shot, killed suspect after she collapsed from shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police described their fellow officer as a hero after she shot and killed a suspect who shot her in the pelvis, causing her to collapse. LVMPD Assistant Sheriff John McGrath held a news conference Tuesday on the police shooting that happened early...
KDWN
Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Monday that 27-year-old Gabriel Herrera Charles died after being shot in the torso, and police said Officer Tierney Tomburo returned home to continue treatment of injuries she received in the shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting happened when a person ran from an SUV that had been stopped a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip. Tomburo is 24 and joined Las Vegas police in 2020. She’s now on paid leave pending reviews of the shooting.
Dog involved in fatal attack on owner euthanized
City officials have confirmed that the dog that fatally attacked its owner in August was euthanized on Sept. 2.
‘She had her whole life to live,’ Woman allegedly stabbed by ex-boyfriend identified
A woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday evening has been identified as 24-year-old Makayla Adams.
Police looking for missing woman
Crystal Gilpin was last seen on Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle near Flamingo and Sandhill roads.
Las Vegas man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
A man who lost both legs in a DUI crash is telling his story with hopes to make a change in Las Vegas.
32-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas,NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the central part of the valley. The officials stated that the crash happened on Monday at around 4:50 p.m. According to the investigation report, a 32-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling at the intersection of Doe Avenue...
