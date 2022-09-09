Read full article on original website
IMPD releases car description in deadly hit and run from August
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the description of a car they believe involved in the deadly hit and run that claimed the life of 81-year-old Tom Hembree. https://fox59.com/news/impd-releases-car-description-in-deadly-hit-and-run-from-august/
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 33 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately 33 dogs from ‘deplorable conditions’. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately …. Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; …. IMPD search for suspects in Castleton home burglary. Ring footage of Castleton burglary suspect. Danielle Parker shares what will be trending in fashion...
Bringing high speed internet to rural Boone County
A major broadband expansion is underway in Boone County. Bringing high speed internet to rural Boone County. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 14, 2022. IMPD releases car description in deadly hit and run …. Police search for suspect tied to rash of thefts …. Vincennes rape sentencing. Some...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on near northeast side
A female is dead and a male is injured following a Sunday night shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center. Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby. Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges …. Police looking for Indianapolis woman who...
11th Annual Labapalooza
Tattoo artist helps honor fallen Elwood Officer Noah …. IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night …. Person critically injured in near east side shooting. Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby. Tattoos honoring Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 12, 2022. Body recently...
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. https://fox59.com/news/police-looking-for-indianapolis-woman-who-took-four-children/
IMPD search for suspects in Castleton home burglary
IMPD released Ring doorbell footage that shows 5 suspects in a home burglary from Castleton last week. Police hope the public will help identify the suspects captured on camera.
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting. IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night …. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately …. Danielle Parker shares what will be trending in fashion …. Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu. Fall Fun at Hard Truth Distilling Headquarters. La...
5 Castleton burglary suspects caught on camera
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying five burglary suspects who were caught on camera while robbing a Castleton home last week. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/5-castleton-burglary-suspects-caught-on-camera/
1 male dead after shooting on east side
A male is dead following an overnight shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Mother indicted for 4 counts of neglect in connection …. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: State on track …. Program teaches young adults automotive, life skills. 3 people dead in 3 separate shooting incidents since …. 1...
Franklin officers, firefighters pull man, dogs from apartment fire
FRANKLIN, Ind. — At approximately 11:51 p.m. Monday, a building fire was reported at a unit in Franklin Cove Apartments. According to a Franklin police report, a neighbor reported that curtains in the apartment were on fire and smoke was coming from under the door. Officer Corey Hamilton was...
Angela Answers: Putnam County dogs saved from deplorable conditions
32 German shepherds and one rottweiler were rescued from deplorable conditions in Putnam County. Three of the dogs in the worst shape are still trying to be saved. The other dogs were all taken to a German shepherd and Siberian husky rescue for foster care until the criminal investigation is over. Joanie Zupan with the Indiana GSD Rescue joined Angela in the studio to update us on the dogs condition and what they need right now. For more information on donating, click here.
Brownsburg parents who lost baby make big donation to Riley Cheer Guild
INDIANAPOLIS — We always like to start Indy Now “On a Good Note,” and this sweet, inspiring story certainly accomplishes that. Brownsburg couple Tiffany and Justin Reuzenaar gave birth to a baby girl named Charlotte Grace in 2015. Sadly, she passed away nine days later. Each year...
Where is Sherman? Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson
Get ready to start your engine and help celebrate 75 years of hitting the open road! Sherman was on the south side of Indianapolis to learn more about the upcoming 75th anniversary celebration for the Indianapolis Southside Harley-Davidson.
Free movie night at White River State Park
INDIANAPOLIS — Director of Marketing and Communications at White River State Park, Alec Gray, and Executive Director of The Great American Songbook Foundation, Christopher Lewis, stopped by ahead of upcoming events taking place at White River State Park. They’ll be hosting a free Community Movie Night on Friday, September 23rd. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.
Remnants of Hurricane Ike brought strong winds 14 years ago
INDIANAPOLIS – The remnants of Hurricane Ike brought wind gusts up to 70 mph across Indiana on Sunday, September 14, 2008, 14 years ago. Winds were sustained at 25-40 mph with gusts ranging from 50-70 mph across the state for several hours that day. There were many reports of broken tree limbs, branches, and downed power lines. Thousands of people were without power due to wind-related outages. The remnants moved quickly out of Indiana by that evening.
Indy-based Peak Mind develops tools to reduce workplace stress
INDIANAPOLIS — Alicia Mckoy, Ph.D., has spent the last eight years on research and development into human neuropsychology. The reason: developing products to improve workplace mental health. Her company, Indy-based Peak Mind, is catching national attention for providing companies with tools to help employees reduce stress and prioritize their...
Top Indy apple orchards for families
INDIANAPOLIS — Lifestyle and Indianapolis family expert, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com shares her top picks for Indianapolis area apple orchards. Indy with Kids is a hyper-local website that connects Indiana families with children and caregivers of children to family-friendly activities, resources, and businesses. Indywithkids.com is a one-stop place for parents and caregivers to build the perpetual “best day ever” for their children.
Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded to the 6600 block of Zionsville Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. https://fox59.com/news/pike-library-closed-monday-after-shots-fired-nearby/
Indy Kids Sale: Shop 90,000 items for babies to teens at big discounts
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 90,000 consignment items will be up for grabs at this weekend’s Indy Kids Sale for a fraction of the original price. The event takes place at Finch Creek Fieldhouse in Noblesville. The sale is open to the public Saturday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Presale shopping is Thursday and Friday, Sept. 14-15, but tickets are required those days.
