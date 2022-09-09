Read full article on original website
Why Camilla's royal title is 'Queen Consort' instead of just 'Queen'
Camilla Parker Bowles is now "Queen Consort" following Queen Elizabeth's death. Her title is different than that of the reining monarch.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Frail Queen Elizabeth Was 'Paralyzed By Pain' But Put On 'A Brave Face' Before Leaving Legacy To Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth was "paralyzed by pain" at times before her death at 96, but she put on a "brave face" to serve as monarch, RadarOnline.com has learned. The longest-reigning British ruler died on Thursday, hours after Buckingham Palace revealed she was under medical supervision by the determination of her doctors.
Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall
Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne
The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next — here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
Harry, Meghan excused from ‘royal protocol’ at Queen funeral events: expert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not break protocol by holding hands at Queen Elizabeth II’s procession on Wednesday – because they are not working members of the royal family. “Harry and Meghan are grieving relatives and are under no obligation to follow royal protocol,” body language expert...
Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera
Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
Everything We Know About Queen Elizabeth's Death: Final Moments Uncovered As Her Eldest Son Charles Becomes Monarch
Britain is mourning the death of its longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, as tributes pour out for the iconic and beloved figure from both the 20th and 21st centuries. RadarOnline.com confirmed the news of her passing at the age of 96 on Thursday.She was earlier placed under medical supervision following further evaluation by her doctors, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, noting she "remained comfortable" at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland where family members rushed to be by her side. Here's everything we know about Elizabeth's final moments and days leading up to her death:Cancer ConcernsMysterious under-skin hemorrhaging on Her...
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
Queen Elizabeth 'died peacefully' at Balmoral Castle. Take a look inside the 50,000-acre royal estate where she spent every summer.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie said of Balmoral Castle: "I think granny is the most happy there."
Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Let Their Dog Choose Prince George’s Name
Prince William and Kate Middleton's pet dog reportedly helped the royal couple choose their son Prince George’s name.
Princess of Wales in subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she meets coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly made a subtle tribute to Queen Elizabeth II through her choice of jewellery. On Tuesday, the Princess was photographed alongside her husband Prince William as they made their way towards Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen’s coffin. In photos captured of...
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously...
The 500-year-old Crown of Scotland is placed on top of Her Majesty's coffin as her children Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward look on in Edinburgh
The Crown of Scotland was placed on Her Majesty's coffin in Edinburgh's St Giles Cathedral today as her son King Charles and his siblings watched on. The sombre moment was part of the service in the heart of the Scottish capital this afternoon. Made from gold, silver and precious gems,...
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Queen Elizabeth’s Death Reunites Prince Harry and Prince William—for Now
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. It’s hard to think of grimmer circumstances for the reunion of Prince Harry and the family he and wife Meghan Markle appear to have declared war on. But,...
Royal Staff Worried About Possible Prince Harry, Prince William Run-Ins At Windsor: Report
Royal staff are working to avoid potential unwanted run-ins between the Cambridges and the Sussexes in Windsor, England, amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the U.K. this week, according to a report. Prince Harry and Markle made a brief return to Frogmore Cottage earlier this week for a...
Prince William and Prince Harry at Queen's Procession Echoes Heartbreaking Walk at Diana's Funeral
In 1997, the young princes followed their mother’s coffin through the streets of London as they did Wednesday for Queen Elizabeth’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall As they followed in procession a coffin that carried their grandmother Queen Elizabeth through London on Wednesday, Prince William and Prince Harry walked a similar path to the one they took 25 years ago for the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana. On September 7, 1996, William and Harry — then ages 15 and 12, respectively — followed a route that began at Kensington...
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
