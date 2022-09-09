ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Charles III Will Be Britain’s First Green King

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsK6z_0hotZga400

LONDON — King Charles III, who made his first televised address as monarch on Friday evening, may have waited a lifetime to inherit the throne, but he hasn’t wasted any time letting the world know what his priorities are, and the stamp he wants to leave on Britain.

He’s made clear that he wants to see a slimmed-down, efficient royal family that’s not too much of a burden on the U.K.’s finances. He has championed the environment, and green causes, long before it became fashionable to do so.

More from WWD

Britain’s new king made his first public speech about safeguarding the environment in 1970, and in the mid-1980s he admitted to spending quality time with his plants, talking to them in order to help them grow.

At the time, he was viciously ridiculed by the press and the public, yet his passion for conservation intensified. Today he’s involved in projects that span agriculture, fashion, textiles and skills training for underprivileged at-risk youths.

“I think we’re going to see a great king. He’s got a very strong, well-calibrated moral compass, as the queen did. He’s always tried to help people, and he started a life of service very early. And he has done so much for young people,” said the journalist and author Anne de Courcy , who has interviewed Charles in the past.

She talked about the Prince’s Trust, the charity founded by Charles in 1976 to help vulnerable young people with job training and education. British Vogue editor in chief Edward Enninful serves as a global ambassador for the charity, and said that it helped his siblings get started in their careers.

De Courcy said Charles was always a forward thinker, and recalled an interview from the mid-1980s where he was discussing themes with her such as climate change; complementary medicine; public health issues such as loneliness, isolation and depression, and the importance of extended, multigenerational family networks.

His first public address on Friday evening was all about family: Charles passed on his title of Prince of Wales to his son and heir Prince William, and expressed his love for Harry and Meghan, wishing them well “as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

He referred to his “darling wife Camilla,” Queen Consort, saying “she’ll bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Britain’s new king ended the address by thanking his “darling Mama” for her love and devotion, and he even quoted Shakespeare, saying “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.” It’s the line that Horatio recites just after Hamlet’s death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7E1l_0hotZga400
Prince Charles , Queen Elizabeth II , Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.

In the speech, Charles also remembered his late father, Prince Philip, from whom he inherited his passion for environmental causes. Philip was the first president of the World Wildlife Fund U.K. from its foundation in 1961 to 1982, and president of WWF-International from 1981 to 1996. At the time of his death last year, he was president emeritus of WWF.

In 1990, Charles founded Duchy Organics to sell organic food products from his estate in Cornwall. Since then it has become a leading organic and natural food brand, which is now operated in partnership with the British supermarket Waitrose. Its aim is to help small and medium sized producers, and all profits go to charitable causes.

As fashion’s use of oil-based, synthetic fabrics gained momentum, Charles also founded the global Campaign for Wool in 2010. He wanted to raise awareness among consumers about the renewable and biodegradable benefits of the fiber.

In 2020, he launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) at the World Economic Forum at Davos. The aim of the SMI is to encourage economies to operate “in favor of people and planet.”

As reported, the SMI Fashion Task Force is chaired by Yoox founder and former YNAP chief executive officer Federico Marchetti . It has drawn up a Regenerative Fashion Manifesto, which was developed in partnership with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, another group founded by Charles and led by the scientist Marc Palahí.

The Regenerative Fashion Manifesto is a commitment to placing the fashion industry on a more “regenerative path,” and has recently set a 1 million euro investment program in the Himalayas to restore wildlife and sustainable farming to what has become an overworked and degraded landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Yy2Y_0hotZga400
Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, formerly Camilla Parker Bowles are followed by Princes Harry (2nd R) and William (R) as they leave the guildhall where the Royal wedding was celebrated on April 9, 2005, in Windsor.

The SMI Fashion Task Force said it is committed to being “leaders and exemplars” to the global fashion, textile and apparel sectors, working to accelerate the transition toward a more sustainable future.

At the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, in 2021 he gathered some of the most powerful CEOs and brand founders, including Stella McCartney , to meet with world leaders to discuss ways to tackle climate change.

In what was to be her final Christmas Day address in 2021, Queen Elizabeth said she was proud that Charles and Prince William had inherited her late husband’s passion for conservation.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize , which is awarded by the Royal Foundation to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. Each winner receives a grant of 1 million pounds to continue their environmental work.

In December, William will be traveling to Boston for the second annual awards ceremony.

The new king’s concern for the environment also shines through in his clothing choices. He regularly wears roomy, softly tailored Anderson & Sheppard suits, and pairs them with colorful silk fabrics.

In an interview earlier this year, Catherine Hayward, the former fashion director of Esquire U.K. and a freelance stylist, said Charles takes a sustainable approach to dressing.

“He has been a pioneer of re-wearing — and has an archive of clothes that he’s been wearing for years. He wears them to death,” said Hayward, pointing out that the morning coat Charles wore to Philip’s funeral in April was the same one he donned for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018.

The prince’s penchant for recycling hasn’t stood in the way of his natty style. The prince has been a regular on the magazine’s best dressed list for years, Hayward said.

In September 2017, Esquire did five separate covers of Charles for the Style issue, using images from his younger days with the headline: “The Charles files: A celebration of the ever changing, never changing style of the Prince of Wales.”

“He’s known for being dapper, he’s very detail-oriented and he revs things up with his shirts and ties — he can be quite experimental,” Hayward said.

Last November, during a trip to Jordan and Egypt, Charles mixed up stripes and geometric patterns on his ties and pocket handkerchiefs, and wore lots of pastels. Even for engagements on home turf, Charles has been looking sleek in pinstripes and patterned silks.

At COP26, the United Nations Climate Conference, which took place last November in Glasgow, Charles tucked a handkerchief with a bold, graphic circle pattern into the pocket of his light gray suit.

That may or may not have been a bid to impress Stella McCartney, who took the future king to see her sustainable fashion installation at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum during the international summit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjFLs_0hotZga400
Prince Charles with his wife Camilla at the Braemar Highland Gathering on Sept. 3 in Scotland.

Campbell Carey, head cutter and creative director of the Savile Row tailor Huntsman , said many of his clients already see King Charles as a “benchmark” and “tastemaker,” especially when it comes to his morning coat. He said they’re also asking for the quarter-inch braiding on the edges of the lapel and collar, and the narrow, starched “slip” of white fabric that breaks the line between the waistcoat and the shirt.

Some, however, would argue there is room for improvement in Charles’ wardrobe.

“Charles was once by far the best dressed — and was voted that by WWD,” said Ingrid Seward , editor in chief of Majesty Magazine. “He is very stylish but has gone a bit over the top with his ‘old clothes look’ and just looks ridiculous with patched shoes and baggy, striped double-breasted suits. Also, his hair is far too long to my mind. He has lost the edge he always once had.”

Andrew Groves, professor of fashion design at the University of Westminster and the director of the Westminster Menswear Archive, which he established in 2016, said earlier this year that Britain’s new monarch “doesn’t have to dress any way to ‘impress.’ He is already impressive, powerful and puts everyone else at ease with his style.”

Groves added that the prince dresses in a very British manner, “like he saw the tailor yesterday. It’s quiet, not shout-y and only you, as the wearer, know how well your clothes are made.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
WORLD
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards

Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

William and Kate Are No Longer Just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96, bringing an end to her historic reign and prompting an irreversible changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace: her eldest son Charles, Prince of Wales will be declared king on Friday, and will henceforth be known as King Charles III. Charles isn’t the only royal offspring getting a major upgrade: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge is now just one paternal death away from ascending the throne himself, and therefore will assume the titles Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester (and Duke of Rothesay for when he’s in Scotland). Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, William’s spouse, will now be Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay, and collectively, the pair will go by TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. Once crowned as king, Charles also may choose to bestow William, his eldest son and heir to the throne, with the Prince of Wales title; the Mirror speculates that this scenario is likely to take place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

With its queen gone, Britain ponders how to discuss death

Where goes Queen Elizabeth II, there — inevitably — go each of us and all those we love. Because she reigned and lived for so long, seemingly immutable and immortal, the death of the British monarch after 70 years on the throne and 96 years of extraordinary life was a reminder, in Britain and beyond, that mortality and the march of time are inexorable, waiting for neither man nor woman, even a royal.That kernel of wisdom from Elizabeth's passing, the last of many she dispensed during her lifetime, is uncomfortable, even difficult, for the living. The reality of death —...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: Queue to see coffin two miles long as mourners wait overnight

Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back two miles to Blackfriars Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry on Wednesday.A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the Queen through the...
U.K.
WWD

All the Winners from the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmys marked a historic night, as veteran winners returned and new faces took home awards.  Hit shows such as Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “Succession” and “White Lotus” won big, with the latter two sweeping the categories. “Euphoria” returned after more than two years, while Netflix’s most-streamed show “Squid Game” made waves. More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Sheryl Lee Ralph from ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary” took home the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, making...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland

Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 9pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Britain#Uk#First Green King
WWD

Zendaya Wins Emmy Award in Valentino Gown

Zendaya attended the Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles in an Old Hollywood-inspired look. The actress arrived on the red carpet in a black Valentino gown with a corset-style bodice that had a bow at the waist. More from WWDHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks The custom look for Zendaya was selected in collaboration with her stylist Law Roach. Roach’s client list includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saucy Santana and Bella Hadid. Zendaya accessorized with two diamond earrings and a diamond necklace from Bulgari. She currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Doja Cat Is One of the Cover Girls of CR Fashion Book

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, is one of the cover girls of the latest CR Fashion Book, which comes out Sept. 21 and is its biggest issue to date. The issue is themed “Front Row” and takes an irreverent approach to the frenetic energy, work and creativity required to navigate fashion month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Portrait of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON — WWD has captured photos of the British capital in mourning, hours before the queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace late Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will be moved to Westminster Hall, where the queen will lie in state until Sept. 19, the day of her funeral at Westminster Abbey.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

How Nine Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Dresses Looked on the Runway

Many celebrities looked to recent couture and ready-to-wear collections for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Stars like Amanda Seyfried, Kerry Washington, Julia Garner, Alexandra Daddario and others opted to wear high-fashion looks from design houses including Gucci, Dior, Elie Saab, Fendi and other labels at the annual awards show, which took place Sunday night.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the RunwayEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best Dressed Seyfried and Garner were among the night’s winners, with the former winning the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
WWD

Lizzo Brings Vibrant Drama to the Emmy Awards in Voluminous Red Giambattista Valli Couture Gown for Acceptance Speech

Lizzo made a vibrant debut at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. The musician was nominated for her Amazon Prime Video show “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls,” which she executive produces. She won an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. Lizzo attended the event in a red Giambattista Valli dress from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. The reconstructed piece featured voluminous tulle finishes. Lizzo coordinated her look with brown heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Australian PM supports Charles continuing climate advocacy

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III continuing to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch would be “perfectly acceptable.” Albanese was speaking ahead of an Australian delegation’s scheduled departure from Sydney on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Albanese said the new king would decide whether he continued to advocate for reduced greenhouse gas emissions has he had done for years as a prince. “It’s important that the monarchy distance from party political issues. But there are issues like climate change where I think if he chooses to continue to make statements in that area, I think that is perfectly acceptable,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
QUEEN ELIZABETH II
WWD

Janelle Monáe Marries Elegance and Futurism in Sweeping Couture Gown for ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere at TIFF

Janelle Monáe hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 10 in a dress that embraced classic elegance and futurism. The “I Like That” singer wore an Iris van Herpen gown from the brand’s fall 2022 couture collection. She is promoting her role starring opposite Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which is a sequel to the comedy “Knives Out.” More from WWDToronto International Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Looks The gown features shining cream-hued fabric...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Debuts Vitamin Brand Lemme

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is expanding her presence in the wellness category with a new brand. On Monday, the reality TV star and entrepreneur announced she is releasing her latest brand, called Lemme, on Sept. 27. The brand specializes in vitamins and supplements, first launching with three products. “After years of...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Sees a Surge in Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

LONDON — The hit Netflix show “The Crown” is having a resurgence after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday. The series by Peter Morgan charts the royal family’s history from the late ’40s, starting with the queen’s father King George VI to how she ascended to the throne as the country’s longest-reigning monarch.
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Emmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the Scenes

It was Sheryl Lee Ralph’s night at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday. The 65-year-old actress, who made her screen debut in 1977, won outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role as Barbara Howard on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Her first Emmy, it makes her the first Black woman to win the award in 35 years and only the second to do so in history. There was a standing ovation and the longest applause of the night when she took the stage.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Montblanc Taps Zidane, Calzedonia at Paris Fashion Week, Rosetta Getty’s Art Project

ZIDANE TAKES NOTE: Zinédine Zidane, Montblanc’s newest ambassador, certainly exemplifies its tagline about leaving a mark. Widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, and also one if its most successful coaches, Zidane transmits his signature poise, intense concentration and elegance in the black-and-white campaign images for Montblanc’s latest Mark Maker campaign, breaking this month.
SOCCER
WWD

The 18 Best Baggy Jeans and How to Wear Them Now

If you have not yet noticed, baggy jeans are back and bigger than ever. You may have witnessed a return to the silhouette popping up all over your Instagram feed, with celeb fans such as Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid turning heads. And after the heated Internet debate over skinny jeans and flared jeans, it’s time to turn a leaf and dive into a new shape. There is no denying it — baggy jeans are proving to be the one denim silhouette you should be giving a second look. So if the denim trend has peaked your interest, now is...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy