PBSO arrests 'serial pickpocket' wanted on 72 criminal charges

A 26-year-old man accused of targeting women in grocery stores by stealing their wallets is behind bars.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Devante Durham on Thursday following a lengthy criminal investigation stemming from thefts in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast .

Durham positively identified himself in all the bulletins and confessed to the crimes.

He faces numerous charges, including four counts of petit theft, 22 counts of theft of a credit card, 15 counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and 31 counts of fraudulent use of personal identification.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.