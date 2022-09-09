ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Macungie Township, PA

Michael Horvath receives life sentence for kidnapping and killing Holly Grim

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
 5 days ago
Michael Horvath, left, was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping and murder of Holly Grim in 2013. The Morning Call/TNS

Michael Horvath, who was found guilty of killing a Lower Macungie Township woman in June, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison by a Monroe County judge.

Horvath, 55, of Ross Township, was sentenced for the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Holly Grim, a co-worker at Allen Organ Co. in Lower Macungie.

Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington also sentenced Horvath to 10-to-20 additional years for the kidnapping. He is also facing sentences of up to a year each for abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Horvath was found guilty of criminal homicide and kidnapping by Patti-Worthington in a bench trial in June, and was also found guilty of evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse.

She found Horvath not guilty on a charge of obstruction.

Police said they believe Horvath kidnapped Grim from her trailer in the Red Maples Mobile Home Park on Nov. 22, 2013, shortly after she dropped her son off at his school bus stop. Horvath took her to his home where he killed her and disposed of her body, according to police. Grim’s skeletal remains were discovered in a 4-by-4-foot area at the bottom of an embankment at the rear of the property, covered by about a foot of dirt.

State police quickly suspected Horvath after DNA evidence was found in a smear of blood on the back door of Grim’s trailer. State troopers testified they didn’t believe his alibi explaining his late arrival to work the morning Grim’s mother found her trailer in disarray.

It was nearly three years before Horvath was charged after Grim’s partial remains were found beneath boulders on his property.

Horvath agreed to a nonjury trial in exchange for prosecutors’ withdrawing their intent to seek the death penalty . The agreement was struck to reach a resolution in the case, which languished as Horvath demanded new lawyers and the district attorney’s office sought to disqualify the Monroe County public defender’s office .

The COVID pandemic delayed the case an additional two years. Horvath has been jailed since his arrest in October 2016 .

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

