The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Ghost Stories Await You at Ascarate Lake for Free Paranormal Event

It's about that time; a change in the air, a feeling that spooky season is near. What better way to begin the countdown to the Halloween season than with ghost stories?. Lost El Paso Paranormal LLC invite you, foolish mortals, to their Ghost Stories of Ascarate Lake free paranormal event. El Paso may not have a Camp Crystal Lake, but we have an Ascarate Lake, which is equally terrifying!
95.5 KLAQ

The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso

Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music

Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
95.5 KLAQ

These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas

There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
95.5 KLAQ

2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso

Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
95.5 KLAQ

2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend

Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
95.5 KLAQ

Texans Who Love Chopping Wood Can See the Lumberjack Lifestyle

There are some El Paso men and women who feel they could work in the logging industry. Clearly, the only way to test that theory out is if you have hands-on experience. Just because you may wear the boots, red flannel, and sport a rocking beard doesn't mean you're a lumberjack. Everyone knows you have to also be able to walk the walk by handling the duties when it comes to trees.
95.5 KLAQ

That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race

The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
95.5 KLAQ

1 Lucky El Paso Fan Is Featured In Metallica Music Video

Think of your favorite band or your favorite artist... I bet you that if YOU had the chance to meet them, you'd think that's one of the best days of your life. Some of us get lucky to meet our favorite celebrities; some are even luckier getting to WORK with them. One El Paso fan got to do just that with Metallica a couple years ago & he's a good buddy of mine: Edgar Rodriguez.
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

