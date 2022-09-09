Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
There’s a Cool New Concert Venue In the Works for El Paso Rockers
Almost everyone in El Paso enjoyed catching some of their favorite bands or artists at Tricky Falls. Despite how small the venue was it sure was one of the greatest spots to catch a show. Now after time had passed concertgoers were devastated after hearing about the bad news. We...
Ghost Stories Await You at Ascarate Lake for Free Paranormal Event
It's about that time; a change in the air, a feeling that spooky season is near. What better way to begin the countdown to the Halloween season than with ghost stories?. Lost El Paso Paranormal LLC invite you, foolish mortals, to their Ghost Stories of Ascarate Lake free paranormal event. El Paso may not have a Camp Crystal Lake, but we have an Ascarate Lake, which is equally terrifying!
KLAQ’s The Haunted Houses of Terror Returns to East El Paso
As spooky season rolls into town, so do all the zombies, monsters, and creepy things that make The Haunted Houses of Terror a success every year. Get ready…for twice the terror! Two frightening experiences…double the horror, double the screams!. The Haunted Houses of Terror and KLAQ bring to...
The Dapper Doughnut May Have Caught A Hungry Spirit In El Paso
Who hasn't thought about sneaking a late night snack? I know I'm guilty of doing that at home. Especially if it has to deal with something sweet. Well it turns out The Dapper Doughnut shop at the Fountains At Farah Mall might have caught something trying to get a late night snack camera. A hungry spirit so to speak...
Balloon Fest, Exposé, Lincoln Park Day: What to Do This Weekend In and Around El Paso
If you have room on your social calendar and you're looking for suggestions, I got you. From concerts to festivals, here are six fun ways to celebrate the weekend. South El Paso Street is going to be lit Saturday -- both literally and figuratively – with a party under the lights in Downtown El Paso.
El Paso Video Series Shows Off A Unique Way To Recording Music
Using when an artist records music, it's usually inside a studio, with a separate room for recording & another person talking to them in a different room. Usually one wouldn't think to record outside. However a couple El Paso musicians have decided to create a music web series that shows musicians recording but in an environments that one would not consider as a "great recording spot".
6 El Paso Foodie Influencers You Should Be Following
In the Sun City, we are very proud of the cuisine we have to offer, and sometimes, we all want to share our experiences at our favorite places- especially if it's a locally owned restaurant! Then, there are other times where we just want to let out some steam and and warn others of a bad experience at a restaurant.
These Are Cool Items You Can Snag Without Paying for In Texas
There are so many places in El Paso and Horizon City you can snag free items. Now by items I mean rocks but these aren't just any kind of typical rocks. Sure you're thinking why would anyone want to snag a rock but if you love art then you will want one of your own. Not that long ago back in February, I had shared a particular rock that any El Pasoan would love to snag.
Shakespeare’s ‘As You Like It’ Comes to Life at Madeline Park
Shakespeare's "As You Like It" is coming to life at Madeline Park!. The Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival runs September 23, 24, 30, and October 1st. Madeline Park is located at 900 E. Baltimore DR. Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival. The festival begins at 6pm with a crafts fair and...
2022 Guide To 9 Fun & Creepy Haunted Houses Around El Paso
Check out our handy guide featuring nine haunted houses around the city, plus a bonus location that you scare fans won't want to pass up. Halloween is fast approaching, and if you love to get scared, check out our guide to all the fun and creepy haunted houses opening for the season in El Paso. The guide also includes a bonus spot featuring the World's Longest Walk Thru Haunted House, certified by Guinness World Records.
11 Legendary Artists Who Recorded Albums Here In El Paso
One thing that's always been a curiosity factor for me was where certain albums were recorded. You may not know it but there a handful of artists that indeed recorded albums in El Paso. You might know some these, some you might not. But all these records WERE recorded in...
Blue Moon Theater in Central El Paso Hosting Rocky Horror Picture Show Costume Contest, Showing Movie
You don't have to be a sweet transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania to do The Time Warp Again, but you can certainly dress as one for the Blue Moon Theater Rocky Horror Costume Party. The Central El Paso outdoor cinema will be hosting a special showing of the The Rocky Horror...
2022 El Paso Space Festival to Blast Off This Weekend
Devotees of space and space exploration, indulge your out-of-this-world love of anything space at the 2022 El Paso Space Festival. The annual space event, now in its fourth year, is returning September 17 with in-person activities taking place in multiple locations, including Sunland Park Mall and Hueco Tanks State Park.
Bassett Place Reveals Schedule of Special Events For Fall & Winter
I don't know if you've been to Bassett Place recently, but it has become a hub for some great local vendors. Aside from providing some retail therapy, Bassett Place is also going to be hosting some pretty cool events. Just the other day, they released a schedule of events they have coming up this fall and winter!
Texans Who Love Chopping Wood Can See the Lumberjack Lifestyle
There are some El Paso men and women who feel they could work in the logging industry. Clearly, the only way to test that theory out is if you have hands-on experience. Just because you may wear the boots, red flannel, and sport a rocking beard doesn't mean you're a lumberjack. Everyone knows you have to also be able to walk the walk by handling the duties when it comes to trees.
El Paso Has A New All Ages Music Venue Thanks To Three El Paso Sisters
There’s a new music venue in town and it’s geared at letting underage teens enjoy the sights and sounds of concerts that only 21 and over adults could enjoy at local bars and nightclubs. Back in July of 2021, El Paso sisters Savannah Sky, River, and Phoenix Grajeda...
That Time 2 El Paso TV Stations Went Head To Head In A Drag Race
The competitive spirit between local news stations can get pretty intense. Back in 2008, the live crews from two local tv stations took it to the race track. Two El Paso news crews were in the perfect place to ramp up their rivalry when both showed up at an area drag strip to cover similar stories. Their means of trying to "one - up" each other resulted in stiff penalties against those involved though.
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
El Paso’s 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Festival Will Be Two-Day Event
Looking for an excuse to get outdoors? Well, then the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta is just the excuse you need!. The El Paso Zoo along with the Franklin Mountains State Park is hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert which, for the second year in a row, will be a two-day event.
1 Lucky El Paso Fan Is Featured In Metallica Music Video
Think of your favorite band or your favorite artist... I bet you that if YOU had the chance to meet them, you'd think that's one of the best days of your life. Some of us get lucky to meet our favorite celebrities; some are even luckier getting to WORK with them. One El Paso fan got to do just that with Metallica a couple years ago & he's a good buddy of mine: Edgar Rodriguez.
