ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Navy dogs working security at Fleet Week

By Abby Isaacs
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cq8tr_0hotYiJJ00

There’s a lot that goes into Fleet Week to make the event successful, including the security detail.

The Navy has brought in their specially-trained military working dogs to help secure areas by sniffing out explosives and narcotics.

One of the teams is Joseph Bender and black lab Rugby.

“They kind of match the dog with the handler to see which personalities would go together so me and Rugby have very similar personalities. We are both goobers,” said Bender.

Based in southern Maryland, they go through daily training to search for dangers, but they’ve never had an assignment off base… until now.

They are working on Baltimore’s waterfronts, coordinating with local police departments conducting sweeps of the area to keep people safe.

“Being able to come to Baltimore, walk around in the city and introduce him to a new environment is actually really good for training because you never know when you’re gonna go somewhere new so it’s really exciting. It’s nice to see people interested in him because just walking around, there are a lot of people who come up and ask questions,” said Bender.

Bender always wanted to be a military working dog handler and he hopes kids will see them out this weekend and get inspired too.

“I’m kinda just here to promote the Navy and the military working dog program, introduce people and get people interested. Seeing somebody that was maybe like me as a kid, seeing canine units on the road or watching movies, get them interested so we can get more people into the Navy,” said Bender.

if you see them, they are happy to stop for an obedience demo but unfortunately you can’t pet Rugby because he’s hard at work.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Working Dog#Fleet Week#Security Detail#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy