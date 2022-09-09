ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Dane Cook to Premiere Newest Special ‘Above It All’ in October Through Moment (EXCLUSIVE)

By EJ Panaligan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmlOV_0hotYCGB00


Dane Cook ’s new stand-up special, “Above It All,” will be released through the social media platform Moment next month, the comedian announced on Friday. The special will first premiere on October 4 during a special screening event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood — which, according to his reps, marks the first time a comedian has premiered a special at the venue.

“On stage and in the industry, I am always looking for new ways to challenge the traditional and raise the bar, which is why I am thrilled to announce I partnered with Moment on this special,” Cook told Variety in a statement. “‘Above It All’ is about being authentic comedically, controlling my IP and maintaining integrity as a creator. It’s real. It’s elevated. It’s revolutionary. Oh, and it’s the funniest show I’ve ever done.”

For the special itself, Cook turned his Hollywood Hills mansion into an intimate amphitheater, providing a space for the audience and viewers watching through Moment to see Cook perform from his place of comfort. Rocky Mudaliar produced the special while Cook serves as executive producer. Marty Callner, who previously directed Cook’s specials “Vicious Circle” and “Isolated Incident,” partnered up with Cook again to direct the new special.

“Dane truly thinks out of the box, and we are always able to create magic together,” Callner said of working with Cook. “This time, we push the envelope even further and set the bar once again. I feel so blessed to work with him again.”

Moment, previously known as Moment House, is a platform that gives fans ticketed experiences to performances and events called “Moments.” Artists work with Moment to put on cinematic performances that fans can purchase tickets for and view from home. Previous artists and performers who have worked with Moment include Halsey, Vince Staples and Tame Impala among others.

Fans can pre-order the special now, which is slated to air on the platform at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on October 5.

