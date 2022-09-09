ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper-Turned-Screenwriter Saeed Crumpler Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

By Denise Petski
 5 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Saeed Crumpler is getting into business with Sony Pictures Television . The rapper-turned-screenwriter has signed a multi-year overall deal to develop new projects for the studio.

Crumpler most recently served as staff writer on Flatbush Misdeameanors for Showtime, and he co-wrote Hip Hop Family Christmas for VH1/MTV.

An Oakland native and product of the Bay Area cultural melting pot, Crumpler is interested in telling diverse stories with diverse characters in a diverse world – particularly drama with a twist of comedy.

“Lauren, Andrew, Christopher and the whole Sony TV team trust storytellers and I’m super excited to be collaborating with such an amazing team,” said Crumpler.

Crumpler is repped by CAA, Zack Zucker at Bellevue Productions and attorney Marios Rush.

