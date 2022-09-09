ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Hurry! Chewy Is Having a Rare BOGO 50% Off Sale on Halloween Costumes, Toys & More

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GP5D4_0hotXtjr00

Some people might say it’s silly to spend money on your pets for Halloween. To them, we can only say this: LIVE A LITTLE! After all, nothing brings more joy to our lives on a daily basis than our pets, and when you add a fun holiday celebration to the mix, well, the combination is pretty much priceless. Besides, you don’t have to break the bank to get your pets into the spirit of the season. Right now, Chewy is having a huge buy one, get one 50% off mix and match sale on tons of adorable pet Halloween costumes, toys, treats, and more. Wether you have a guinea pig, dog, cat, or all three, you’ll be able to save big on these adorable Halloween options for pets at Chewy .

Goody Box Halloween Dog Toys & Treats

You wouldn’t give a kid just one piece of candy for Halloween, so why stop with just one treat when it comes to your dog? This Goody Box is packed to the gills with toys, treats, and more.


Goody Box Halloween Dog Toys & Treats,

$27.99



Buy now
Sign Up

Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar for Dogs

Halloween advent calendars should definitely be a thing, so we’re glad that dogs are doing their part to bring this trend to the mainstream.


Frisco Halloween 13 Day Advent Calendar with Toys for Dogs

$30.98



Buy now
Sign Up

Lion Mane Dog & Cat Costume

How adorable is this Lion Mane costume for dogs and cats ? No one would ever guess that your pet was secretly a sweetie and not as ferocious as an actual lion. Or so your pet thinks.


Frisco Lion Mane Dog & Cat Costume

$12.99



Buy now
Sign Up

Halloween Jack-o-Lantern Cardboard Cat House

Cardboard cat scratchers are usually an eyesore, but this J ack-O-Lantern shaped cat house and scratcher combo is as cute as the rest of your Halloween decor.


Frisco Halloween Jack-o-Lantern Cardboard Cat House

$21.98



Buy now
Sign Up

My First Halloween Bone Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

We love an excuse for a celebration, so why not a “My First Halloween” party for your beloved new dog? There’s a toy for that !


Frisco Halloween My First Halloween Bone Reversible Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

$10.98



Buy now
Sign Up

Bumblebee Guinea Pig Costume

Don’t let dogs and cats have all the fun. After all, just look at how cute this bumblebee guinea pig Halloween costume is. If you have a guinea pig and don’t get this…well, that would be truly scary.


Frisco Bumblebee Guinea Pig Costume

$8.54



Buy now
Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRBvV_0hotXtjr00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ Cleanser That's on Rare Sale for Only $5

After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s for sensitive skin and I love it.” So...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

The Best Places to Buy Halloween Pet Costumes Online

What’s spookier than ghosts, zombies, vampires, and ghouls all wrapped up into one? Not finding the perfect pet Halloween costume for your favorite furred or feathered friend, of course! We get goosebumps just thinking of the horror. After all, nothing takes the bite out of the scariest season of the year like seeing a cute dog or cat all dressed up in a fancy, freaky, or funny Halloween pet costume — it can be a relief when the night starts to get too spooky. Luckily, these days there are a lot of unique pet costume options out there, from pet shops...
PETS
SheKnows

This Adorable Cactus Scratching Post is the Best Thing I Bought For my Energetic Kitten — & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. I’m happy to announce to the world that, after months of begging and dropping not-so-subtle hints, my boyfriend finally let me get a kitten. It happened like this: we went out shopping for men’s shoes for him in the morning and came back with a kitten that afternoon for me (and no shoes). You gotta love being the spoiled one in a relationship!
PETS
SheKnows

This Chic Chunky Sweater On Amazon Has Over 5,000 Perfect Reviews — & It’s On Sale For $23

The official start of fall is right around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to get your wardrobe ready for the (thankfully!) much cooler days ahead. If a cute new sweater is at the top of your to-buy list, Amazon is the perfect place to shop. Not only can you find a wide variety options to keep you comfy and cozy all season long, you can find some super chic options for budget-friendly prices. In fact, we even found a shopper-loved sweater that’s on sale for an extra 40% off! The Asvivid Chunky Turtleneck Sweater on Amazon is a...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Toys#Halloween Decor#Cat#Frisco Lion Mane
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Going Crazy Over This Under Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ & It's Only $21

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP. Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but for a limited time, it’s only $21. See why Amazon...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Declutter Your Countertops With This $5 Tool That Keeps Your Paper Plates in One Hidden Place

The sexiest word in the Dictionary is the word “declutter.” Organizing and decluttering are such turn-ons, and we go bananas anytime we see a product that can make our lives easier. Whether it be our closets or our kitchen, there’s always a way to organize the things we have. And if you’re in a household with little ones, it’s essential to have some form of organization. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found a simple (and super affordable) way to organize a known irritant in our kitchen: the paper plates. They’re everywhere; no matter where you put them, they never stay...
HOME & GARDEN
SheKnows

Sneakerheads, Rejoice! This Genius $12 Cleaning Tool Restores White Sneaker Soles to Like-New Condition

Excited about that brand-new pair of super cool sneakers you just got, but terrified to actually wear them anywhere? What if they get dirty? Or scuffed?! We feel you. It’s almost physically painful when a pristine pair of pumped-up kicks get a smudge. But that fabulous footwear deserves to be worn! So, what’s a girl to do? Put them on, lace them up, strut your stuff — and be prepared with an easy way to clean your sneakers when they inevitably get a scuff or stain with this genius sneaker cleaning tool Amazon shoppers are raving about. Quick, convenient, and effective,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Costco
SheKnows

This Incredible Beauty Advent Calendar Will Save You Over $400 On Luxury Skincare & More — Get Yours Before It Sells Out

‘Tis the season for advent calendars! Although we fully recognize it’s the middle of September and the holiday season is still a couple of months away, it’s never too early to shop for the advent calendar you’ll be using this year. After all, advent calendars just have a way of making the holiday season more magical than it already is. If opening up a new beauty product each day sounds like just the way you want to count down to Christmas, we’ve got the one beauty advent calendar you should definitely get your hands on ASAP. Lookfantastic’s Advent Calendar is one...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Target & FAO Schwartz’s New Collaboration Is Packed With Hundreds of Toys for All Ages

Even though there is still time before we think about the upcoming holiday season, Target‘s latest collaboration will prepare you to start your holiday shopping. The retailer recently teamed up with FAO Schwartz to deliver the best selection of toys right before the season kicks off. There are hundreds of stuffed animals, wood toys, creative STEM building sets, and learning toys to shop from. FAO Schwartz is known for their plush stuffed animals and dazzling toys. Now, you can get the same loved items for half the cost, thanks to Target. The collaboration does include toys over $50, but there is...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

There's an Adorable New Pumpkin Spice Latte Squishmallow to 'Fall' For

This is not a drill: it’s mid-September, which means it’s officially the season for pumpkin spice … well, everything. Happy Pumpkin Spice Season to those who celebrate! If you’re unapologetically pumpkin-spicy this time of year, you’re in good company, because so are the folks who make Squishmallows — and they’ve got a brand new one to add to your kid’s Squishmallow collection (or your own!). You’re going to love it a latte. This huggable 14″ plush is Delindy, a pumpkin spice latte Squishmallow who is just as adorable as she is seasonally-appropriate. She’s the most popular new addition to the Squishmallows squad,...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Wayfair's Huge Dog Product Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Everything From Beds to Feeders

We love to spoil our dogs, and we’ll use any excuse to buy them a fun new toy, a yummy treat, or a new bed so they have yet another place to get comfy (as if they won’t just steal our seat on the human sofa anyway!). Well now you can feel less guilty about dropping so much of your disposable income on your fur baby. Right now, the Wayfair Dog Product Sale is offering deals of up to 50% off just about anything you could imagine needing or wanting for your pup. From comfy beds and loungers to functional crates...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Pet Parents Are Loving This Innovative Paw Cleaner That's 'Easy to Use' & 'Effective'

We dog moms and dads love our fur babies. We can’t wait to cuddle with them at the end of a long day, buy them new toys and treats, and take them on tons of adventures with us. I mean, we’re not even really that disgusted by picking their poop off the sidewalk. There is one mess we desperately try to avoid, though, and that’s dirty paw prints all over our floors, or carpets, or upholstered furniture. It’s impossible, however, to keep Fido’s feet from picking up dirt and grime while outside in the yard or on neighborhood walks. Luckily...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

Shoppers Credit This Sleek Automatic Pet Feeder For Giving Them "Peace of Mind" While Out of The House — & It's Nearly 50% Off

Pet parents know the struggle of trying to plan a day out of the house that doesn’t conflict with their pet’s meal schedule. Sure, you can ask a neighbor to pop in and dish out kibbles, or you can try to explain nicely to your dog or cat that you’ll be late for dinner. But wouldn’t it be so much easier if there was a gadget that could dish out your pet’s meal for you when you can’t be there to do it yourself? the PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder does just that and it’s given so many pet parents peace...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

This ‘Silent’ Nail Drill With Over 74,000 Reviews Is ‘Perfect for Scared Dogs’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Calling all dog owners: we all know the struggle of trying to trim your pup’s nails. They’re either too jumpy, too scared, or think the nail drill or clipper is an enemy. We don’t blame them: they’re loud and kinda scary! We’ve tried to calm them down, but it’s a very hard task to do. We’re near the point of giving up on having our veterinarians do it for us or a groomer. But that’s more money we don’t want to spend! It’s a vicious cycle.
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

This Top-Rated Food Container Brand Is Having a Huge Secret Sale Right Now — Just in Time For the School Year

Now that nearly all schools are back in session, you most likely need to stock up on some new, transportable containers that will keep your kids’ lunches fresh and secure. When looking for new lunch gear, it’s important to search for ones that are durable, spill-proof, and easy to wash. That’s where LocknLock from QVC comes in, and right now, you can save since there is a secret sale happening now.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Target’s Hearth & Hand Sale Is Filled With Major Deals on Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Favorite Items

If you can’t get enough of Magnolia, and all the farmhouse-inspired decor the Joanna Gaines-founded brand has to offer — we get it. The obsession is real, and it goes far beyond Fixer Upper. If you’ve never been able to make it to the brand’s big store in Waco, Texas, Chip and Joanna Gaines collaborated with Target years ago to create a simple solution: to bring all the home decor items we love to us via Target. That’s how their lifestyle brand, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, was born — and right now, Target is having a sale on hundreds of...
WACO, TX
SheKnows

This $19 Hassle-Free Tool That Eliminates Litter Box Odor Has Been Dubbed a ‘Game-Changer’ For Cat Owners

Our greatest enemy, as a cat owner, is the litter box. It smells awful, it takes up so much of our time doing daily trips to the garbage, and it’s super messy when our cats throw the clumps everywhere. It can be a bit of a pain. While we found a few tools to help alleviate this pain in the butt, we’re still dealing with that awful smell that no amount of candles can cover. That is, until now. Thanks to Amazon, we may have found the answer to our prayers, and for less than $20! Buy: Litter Genie Plus Pail $19.10,...
PET SERVICES
SheKnows

This Pretty Kitchen Tool Keeps Herbs Fresh for an Amazing 3 Weeks & It's 18% Off Right Now

It’s so frustrating (not to mention wasteful and expensive) to have to throw out fresh produce because it goes bad before we get a chance to use it. Fresh herbs like parsley, cilantro, dill, and mint are especially prone to spoil because so often recipes call for just a bit — and we simply don’t get a chance to prepare enough meals to use them all! So when we heard about a kitchen gadget that can keep herbs fresh for up to three weeks, we had to check it out. The Novart Herb Keeper and Saver is an elegantly designed glass...
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Salma Hayek-Approved Haircare Line Reduces Hair Loss by 53%, According to Shoppers

When it comes to celebrities with gorgeous hair, there are a few that come to mind: Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, and Selma Hayeck. Luckily, these stars have been candid about sharing the beauty products that work for them. Hayek previously shared that her voluminous hair is credited to Aveda’s haircare products. “Shampoo and conditioner, I change a lot. I like some Aveda ones, but I hear it’s important to keep changing your hair products. If my hair is really embarrassingly crazy, I put it in a ponytail,” Hayeck told The New York Times. Even though a traditional shampoo and conditioner combination will do the...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

SheKnows

67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy