Fire breaks out at Lockland junkyard, smoke visible for miles

Smoke could be seen for miles after a fire broke out at Lockland junkyard, the Lockland Fire Department said.

The three-alarm fire, which is now out, was located at Arise Auto Center Junk Car Buyers, located at 524 N Wayne Ave, Lockland fire said.

The fire was contained to trailers and between 30 and 50 cars in the back of the junkyard, the Lockland fire chief said. The junkyard's building is not damaged.

The fire created a massive smoke plume that could be seen for miles in multiple directions — even as far away as Covington.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution for overexertion, but no one else was injured. A junkyard dog was killed in the fire.

The junkyard is located near the Mill Creek, which flows through 37 cities, townships and villages in Greater Cincinnati then into the Ohio River. The Mill Creek's watershed, or drainage basin, has 450,000 people living along it.

Lockland's police chief originally said the fire caused gas and oil to spill into the Mill Creek, but he then said the spillage actually didn't reach it.

Roughly 18 different fire units attended to the fire, with units from as far away as Mariemont responding.

It is unclear what started the fire or the cost of the damage to the trailers and cars.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information is available.

RAW VIDEO: Heavy smoke after fire breaks out at Lockland junkyard

