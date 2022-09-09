Read full article on original website
Father of 2 Dies in Off-Roading Accident After 'Amazing Day' with Family: 'We Are All in Shock'
Caleb Hopkins died on Saturday after he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler while going down a drop-off at Kansas Rocks Recreation Park A Kansas community is raising funds for two children after their father died in an off-roading accident during a family outing while his son and another child were in the vehicle. Caleb Hopkins, 40, died on Saturday afternoon after he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler while going down a drop-off and became pinned underneath the vehicle, per a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol....
'Ray of Sunshine': Beloved Teacher and Mom of 4 Is Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide
A middle school teacher was found fatally shot at her Texas home alongside her husband in what authorities say was a murder-suicide perpetrated by the husband. The shooting happened Sunday at the family's Josephine, Texas, residence, about 40 miles outside of Dallas. In a news release, police confirmed 40-year-old Lacie...
Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb
Reagan Simmons Hancock was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when the child she was carrying was taken from her womb This week, a 29-year-old Texas woman is being tried in court for allegedly killing her pregnant friend and then removing the child from the victim's womb and trying to pass the child off as her own. PEOPLE confirms that opening arguments were offered on Monday inside the New Boston courtroom where Taylor Rene Parker is standing trial. Parker was arrested in Oklahoma in 2020 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping after Reagan...
Kangaroo Kills Man, Blocks Paramedics from Saving His Life in Australia's First Fatality in Nearly 100 Years
A kangaroo attacked and killed a 77-year-old man on Sunday A kangaroo has killed a man in Australia after he tried to keep the animal as a pet. The 77-year-old Western Australian man had life-threatening injuries when emergency medical workers were called to help on Sunday, WA Today reports. When the ambulance arrived at the home, the kangaroo wouldn't let first responders reach him, according to the outlet. Once on the scene, police fatally shot the kangaroo after it proved to be a threat to paramedics. However, it...
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
Rescue Helicopter Leaves Behind Waving Man Who Was Lost in Colo. Wilderness: 'He's Saying Hi,' Pilot Thought
A helicopter rescue team left behind a stranded hiker last week after they confused his hand waves for a greeting. According to CBS affiliate KCNC-TV, a hiking group traveling between Surprise Lake and Upper Cataract Lake in Colorado called emergency services on Wednesday after one of their members did not return to camp the night before.
Nurse Was Allegedly Driving 130 mph Before Fatal L.A. Crash that Killed 5 — 40 mph More than Initially Believed
The crash killed 23-year-old pregnant mother Asherey Ryan, her infant son Alonzo, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, 38-year-old Lynette Noble, and 43-year-old Nathesia Lewis Nicole Linton, the nurse who was charged with murder for her alleged involvement in a fiery crash that killed five in Los Angeles in August, was allegedly driving 130 mph at the time of the collision, prosecutors said. In a motion filed last Friday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors said it was originally believed that Linton zoomed through the busy intersection on...
Ind. Baby Vanished 3 Years Ago — Now Mom Is Arrested, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Co-Defendant in the Case
Amber Robertson waited seven days to report the disappearance of her 8-month-old daughter, Amiah, who is feared dead and whose remains have never been found, police allege A 23-year-old Indiana woman who reported her baby daughter missing in 2019 has been arrested and charged with neglect. On Saturday, more than three years after 8-month-old Amiah Robertson disappeared, her mother, Amber Robertson, was arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury, online jail records show. The arrest came after...
Maryland Mother and 3 Children Are Fatally Shot by Father in Murder-Suicide: 'Horrific Day'
Police were summoned to the Elk Mills home Friday morning by a man who called 911 and said three children and a woman had been fatally shot Late last week, authorities in Maryland located the bodies of a family of five inside a home in Elk Mills, PEOPLE confirms. According to a statement from the Cecil County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 on Friday at 9:19 a.m. "to report that three children and [a] female had been shot and were deceased." The 911 call was traced to the...
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event
LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training
"Within minutes, deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farrah was reunited with her family," Fremont County Sheriff's Office shared about Farrah the dog's rescue Farrah the golden retriever is homeward bound three months after she went missing in Cripple Creek, Colorado. According to KRDO, the golden retriever disappeared from the scene of a car accident. Three months ago, Farrah was in the car with her owner's father when the man had a seizure and was involved in a crash in a...
Bicyclist Who'd Just Found His 'Dream Job' in Aerospace Is Killed by Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver
Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron. Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. "The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to...
Dog Owner Looking for Lost Pet Finds Bones of Woman Missing Since 2017 Wrapped in Cloth
Amy Hambrick went missing in November 2017 from Youngstown, Ohio While a woman searched for her missing dog in Youngstown, Ohio, last month, she made a disturbing discovery: a set of human bones that had been wrapped in cloth. On Tuesday, authorities announced at a press conference that the remains belonged to Amy Hambrick, a woman who vanished in Nov. 2017 at age 29. Dental records helped identify Hambrick, but her cause of death is undetermined. The case is still under investigation. During the press conference,...
Authorities Find Wreckage of the Plane That Crashed Killing Megan Hilty's Family Members
A float plane carrying 10 people including three of Megan Hilty's family members crashed in Washington's Puget Sound earlier this month The wreckage of a float plane that crashed in Washington earlier this month killing all 10 people aboard including three of Megan Hilty's family members has been located. On Monday, the National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) announced the plane had been found off Whidbey Island, per the agency's website. The plane wreckage is located approximately 190 feet down on the Puget Sound sea floor, according to the...
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
'Cheer' Star Cassadee Dunlap's Dad in Critical Condition After Being Shot for Entering Wrong Apartment
Dunlap's father Ronald was shot over several times on Saturday when he went into an apartment he thought was his own The father of Netflix's Cheer star Cassadee Dunlap is in critical condition after being shot. On Saturday, Ronald Dunlap allegedly accidentally walked into the wrong apartment in Arkansas in the middle of the night after spending time at a bar with his nephew, per TMZ. A spokesperson for Little Rock Police Department told the outlet that the 49-year-old entered the wrong building before forcing his way into the...
Hollywood High School Student Dies and 3 Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Pills They Believed to Be Percocet
Four Hollywood teens likely overdosed on fentanyl, the LAPD said The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating four potential fentanyl overdoses after a teenage girl died of an apparent overdose at Hollywood's Bernstein High School. On Wednesday, the LAPD said in a statement that officers were called to the high school around 9 p.m. Tuesday for an overdose investigation after a parent found his missing stepdaughter at the school. "She appeared to be a victim of an overdose and told the parent that a friend was also in the...
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
The dog, which is an 85% wolf and 15% Alaskan Malamute mix, has been returned to his owner A dog played a trick on the Oklahoma police officers that left some crying "wolf." On Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call about a wolf spotted near a local daycare, the department shared on Facebook. When authorities arrived on the scene, however, the wolf turned out to be something far tamer: a pet dog. "The big bad wolf? More like a cuddly puppy," the police...
Bear Barges into California 7-Eleven to Enjoy a Late-Night Candy Bar Shopping Spree
The bear made several trips in and out of the 7-Eleven, often coming in to pick up one or two candy bars before exiting the convenience store again A large bear shocked a 7-Eleven employee by repeatedly entering a California convenience store to snack on candy bars. On September 6, cashier Christopher Kinson, 54, was working the night shift at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, California, when he saw the store's door open — but no one entered. According to SWNS, he looked down to the bottom of the...
