ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmakers frustrated by delays in funding health worker bonuses, raises

Plans to improve the workforce, quality-of-life services and housing for developmentally disabled people in New York are one step closer to being finalized for the next five years. The state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) must submit its final 2023-2027 comprehensive plan to the Legislature and Gov. Kathy...
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Republicans mobilize against farm worker overtime change

More than a dozen New York Republicans running for Congress or are current incumbents in the House of Representatives are backing an effort to block the state from lowering the overtime threshold for farmworkers from 60 hours a week to 40. The legislation, backed by Reps. Chris Jacobs and Elise...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

State education officials plan graduation review

State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York's life expectancy plunges amid COVID-19 pandemic

Life expectancy declined nationwide in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. New York state, hit hard and early by the spread of the virus, saw the steepest drop in the average expected life span by three years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates and lawmakers are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September

As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
FOOD & DRINKS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polio Vaccine#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ems#The State#The Health Department#Rockland
spectrumlocalnews.com

New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls

​​NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New fishing regulations help clear up confusion on the water

NEW BERN, N.C. — Fishing is a huge part of the culture in North Carolina, but fishing regulations are always changing both inland and on the coast. Law enforcement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that protecting fish is a priority, and the agency has adopted the N.C. Division of Fisheries' rules in an effort to bring consistency for anglers.
HOBBIES
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSRPA preparing to argue concealed carry lawsuit in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association filed a challenge to the state's new concealed carry laws in federal court at the end of last month — a day before the rules went into effect. Executive Director Tom King said the suit challenges almost all...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several people, including some prominent Native Hawaiian activists, to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories. Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson...
HONOLULU, HI
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina’s midterm elections

When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referendums will also be on ballots around the state.
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Medical marijuana expansion becomes campaign issue

KILLEEN, Texas — Retired Army Maj. David Bass served in the U.S. Army for 25 years from 1985 to 2006. He’s a veteran of operations Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. “When I returned to Fort Hood, I had these symptoms that I didn’t understand,” Bass said. “I was diagnosed by Army doctors with post-traumatic stress disorder, which was a condition that I had never thought I would be diagnosed with. And so the doctors prescribed psychotropic medications for PTSD. And I was also prescribed opioids for chronic pain from some injuries I had on active duty. After I retired, I was being treated by the veterans administration in Temple. And after a few years, I got tired of those pills. I didn’t like the side effects. So I did some research for alternatives to the pills, and that’s when I discovered medical cannabis.”
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills spar over future of Skowhegan dam and mill

The future of the Shawmut dam and Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan took center stage in the race for governor Monday when former Gov. Paul LePage accused current Gov. Janet Mills of working to shut down the dam, which would result in hundreds of lost jobs. A Mills campaign spokesman...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy