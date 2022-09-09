ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Tape Test Can Predict Pediatric Eczema, Study Says

Sept. 13, 2022 -- Scientists at the University of Copenhagen have used a simple tape test to help predict whether a newborn is likely to develop severe eczema. Researchers used tape to painlessly sample the skin of 450 babies and discovered immune biomarker changes in cells that were linked with risk of developing the skin disease.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
survivornet.com

Concerned Mom, 39, Was Told By Doctors Her Daughter, 6, Was Suffering From ‘Bad Ear Infections:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Christine Tylee and her husband found out their then-6-year-old daughter, Sophie, had leukemia after months of odd and worsening symptoms. Doctors originally thought she simply had ear infections that needed treatment, but they eventually came to the correct diagnosis. Thankfully, Sophie is doing well today and “making up for lost...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications

A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
ajmc.com

Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA

Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ear Infections#Middle Ear#Human Performance#Diseases#General Health#Healthday#Massachusetts Eye Ear
natureworldnews.com

People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma

Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can Constipation Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

Constipation—when your bowel movements don't happen as often as they should or are difficult to pass—is a common gastrointestinal symptom of diabetes. Experts estimate that it may affect up to 60% of people with diabetes. Constipation can arise from high blood sugar levels that lead to nerve damage...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More

Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXLY

Patient-Doctor Disagreements More Likely in Overweight Patients

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Overweight patients are more likely to disagree with their physicians than patients of normal weight, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Family Practice. Laëtitia Gimenez, from the University Toulouse III Paul Sabatier University in France, and colleagues analyzed whether...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
KXLY

Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
HEALTH SERVICES
KXLY

Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Up in the U.S.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increased in the United States from 2000 to 2018, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Zhuo Ran Cai, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues describe recent...
CANCER
Healthline

Symbicort and SMART Therapy for Asthma: What to Know

There are multiple treatment options for asthma — including inhaled and oral medications — that can be prescribed based on the severity of your condition. As part of your asthma action plan, a doctor may recommend an inhaled corticosteroid treatment, such as Symbicort. This is also sometimes called “SMART” therapy when the medication is used to help control and relieve asthma symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

What Is Type 1.5 Diabetes?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Types 1 and 2 constitute the two common forms of diabetes. However, various diabetes-related conditions don't fit either of these two groups, hence the need for newer categories like type 1.5, per WebMD. The CDC also notes that type 1 diabetes, which develops early in life, is known to be caused by an autoimmune reaction. In contrast, type 2 diabetes is often related to lifestyle habits and weight gain. Both types of diabetes have distinct symptoms but are associated with problems with the storage and usage of glucose (via Medical News Today).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?

Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sixtyandme.com

What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?

You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely

People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy