WebMD
Tape Test Can Predict Pediatric Eczema, Study Says
Sept. 13, 2022 -- Scientists at the University of Copenhagen have used a simple tape test to help predict whether a newborn is likely to develop severe eczema. Researchers used tape to painlessly sample the skin of 450 babies and discovered immune biomarker changes in cells that were linked with risk of developing the skin disease.
survivornet.com
Concerned Mom, 39, Was Told By Doctors Her Daughter, 6, Was Suffering From ‘Bad Ear Infections:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Christine Tylee and her husband found out their then-6-year-old daughter, Sophie, had leukemia after months of odd and worsening symptoms. Doctors originally thought she simply had ear infections that needed treatment, but they eventually came to the correct diagnosis. Thankfully, Sophie is doing well today and “making up for lost...
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
ajmc.com
Night Sweats Associated With Hypoxia in People With OSA
Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Night sweats were independently associated with a higher hypoxemia burden in patients diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. The prevalence of night sweats...
Healthline
Managing Stage 4 Chronic Kidney Disease and Type 2 Diabetes: My Story
All my life, I have been a person of size who was extremely active. I played tennis, swam, hiked, and rode my bike for miles. Being large, I was constantly being tested for diabetes, but my A1C would come back normal. Diabetes does not run in my family. But when...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
verywellhealth.com
Can Constipation Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Constipation—when your bowel movements don't happen as often as they should or are difficult to pass—is a common gastrointestinal symptom of diabetes. Experts estimate that it may affect up to 60% of people with diabetes. Constipation can arise from high blood sugar levels that lead to nerve damage...
Healthline
DISH vs. Ankylosing Spondylitis: Symptoms, Treatment, and More
Diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are different types of arthritis that cause pain and stiffness. While some symptoms of these conditions may overlap, DISH and AS also have distinctions that set them apart from one another. DISH, which is also sometimes called Forestier’s disease, occurs when...
KXLY
Patient-Doctor Disagreements More Likely in Overweight Patients
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Overweight patients are more likely to disagree with their physicians than patients of normal weight, according to a study published online Aug. 30 in Family Practice. Laëtitia Gimenez, from the University Toulouse III Paul Sabatier University in France, and colleagues analyzed whether...
KXLY
Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
KXLY
Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Up in the U.S.
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increased in the United States from 2000 to 2018, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Zhuo Ran Cai, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues describe recent...
KXLY
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers — rather, they were shocked, said Laura Baker, an author...
Healthline
Symbicort and SMART Therapy for Asthma: What to Know
There are multiple treatment options for asthma — including inhaled and oral medications — that can be prescribed based on the severity of your condition. As part of your asthma action plan, a doctor may recommend an inhaled corticosteroid treatment, such as Symbicort. This is also sometimes called “SMART” therapy when the medication is used to help control and relieve asthma symptoms.
What Is Type 1.5 Diabetes?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Types 1 and 2 constitute the two common forms of diabetes. However, various diabetes-related conditions don't fit either of these two groups, hence the need for newer categories like type 1.5, per WebMD. The CDC also notes that type 1 diabetes, which develops early in life, is known to be caused by an autoimmune reaction. In contrast, type 2 diabetes is often related to lifestyle habits and weight gain. Both types of diabetes have distinct symptoms but are associated with problems with the storage and usage of glucose (via Medical News Today).
Medical News Today
Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?
Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
Medical News Today
Foods for gaining weight quickly and safely
People can gain weight in several ways. The simplest method is to increase the overall calorie intake while focusing on eating a variety of food groups. Individuals who specifically want to gain muscle can combine this higher calorie intake with sufficient protein and exercise. A doctor may recommend that people...
