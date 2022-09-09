Read full article on original website
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke may push into Tahoe Basin; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we...
mymotherlode.com
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size
Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
Mosquito Fire sees active growth as wind clears out some smoke | Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say it's an "all hands on deck operation" after some of the smoke cleared Tuesday and caused the Mosquito Fire to become more active. Officials are urging residents still in evacuation zones across Placer and El Dorado County to leave their homes...
Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pyrocumulus cloud erupts from Mosquito Fire: 'Ready for an absolute blowup'
Firefighters faced a tough battle on California's Mosquito Fire on Wednesday as the the blaze grew to nearly 60,000 acres.
Nearly 300 fish die around North Natomas Regional Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said that about 300 fish died at North Natomas Regional Park on Sept. 12. The fish, a majority of which were carp as well as other species, died in a storm water retention basin at North Natomas Regional Park, also known as Basin 1.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
WATCH: Smoke From Destructive California Fire Consumes Nevada City
The time-lapse shows a giant wall of smoke crash into Reno.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area
RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
New wildfire burns near Mosquito Fire in Placer County; evacuations orders lifted
CAL FIRE says the blaze is burning near Interstate 80 and Ridge Road in the Dutch Flat area. As of 7:01 p.m., the fire has burned 30 acres and is 30% contained.
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Dutch Fire Breaks Out In Placer County Near Mosquito Fire
A small new wildfire broke out Tuesday near the Mosquito Fire, dubbed the Dutch Fire, which is burning near Interstate 80 in the Dutch Flat area of Placer County. It was only 48 acres as of this morning, and already 50% contained. [ABC 7]. The Mosquito Fire grew to over...
Mosquito Fire: 'All hands on deck' to protect Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. All hands were on deck after the Mosquito Fire kicked up Tuesday afternoon. Flames ventured dangerously close to the town of Foresthill. The fire burned near a high school and destroyed cars and a different structure along Foresthill Road.
PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle
More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
Evacuation orders lifted near Dutch Fire in Placer County | Evacuations, Maps and Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — 10:30 p.m. Update:. Both eastbound I-80 lanes are open now between Gold Run and the SR-20 connector. Westbound I-80 remains reduced to one lane for clean up from the Dutch Fire, according to Caltrans. 7:30 p.m. Update:. The Dutch Fire near I-80 and Ridge Road...
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
When will Mosquito Fire evacuation orders be lifted?
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — With the Mosquito Fire moving primarily to the northeast and away from communities of Foresthill and Georgetown, many Placer County evacuees want to know when they can return home. "The big question is when do we really get to go home?" asked Warner Leverette, who...
Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave
SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 1