ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
mymotherlode.com

Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size

Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire Update: Firefighters halt wind-whipped wall of flames near Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Placer County -- Overnight the small army of firefighters battling the Mosquito Fire along the middle fork of the American River in Placer County were able to hold the line against a rapidly advancing wall of flames in the Todd Valley.Operations Chief Don Fregulia said the firefight began on Tuesday afternoon. A spot fire jumped the middle fork and fueled by tinder-dry brush and gusty winds began making a run toward Foresthill."It was a spot fire that just took off," he said during his Wednesday morning briefing. "It jumped the river and it was two acres, then it was...
FORESTHILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Placer County, CA
Government
El Dorado County, CA
Government
ABC10

Nearly 300 fish die around North Natomas Regional Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento's Department of Utilities said that about 300 fish died at North Natomas Regional Park on Sept. 12. The fish, a majority of which were carp as well as other species, died in a storm water retention basin at North Natomas Regional Park, also known as Basin 1.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#El Dorado#The Mosquito Fire#The Air Quality Index#Sierra
ABC10

Smoke from Mosquito Fire closes schools in Reno area

RENO, Nev. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California has prompted public school officials to close most campuses to in-person instruction Wednesday in the Reno and Sparks area. Washoe County School District officials cited current hazardous air quality, National Weather...
RENO, NV
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: 'All hands on deck' to protect Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Find the latest updates on the Mosquito Fire HERE. All hands were on deck after the Mosquito Fire kicked up Tuesday afternoon. Flames ventured dangerously close to the town of Foresthill. The fire burned near a high school and destroyed cars and a different structure along Foresthill Road.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

PHOTOS: Scenes from the nighttime Mosquito Fire battle

More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the Mosquito Fire that was discovered Sept. 6 in rugged mountains east of Sacramento and has charred more than 91 square miles (236 square kilometers) in the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
ABC10

When will Mosquito Fire evacuation orders be lifted?

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — With the Mosquito Fire moving primarily to the northeast and away from communities of Foresthill and Georgetown, many Placer County evacuees want to know when they can return home. "The big question is when do we really get to go home?" asked Warner Leverette, who...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Chance of showers in Sacramento Valley following week-long heat wave

SACRAMENTO VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered light showers are possible in the Sacramento Valley and Foothills, following a week-long heat wave where cities in the Valley reached record-high temperatures, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said that there is a chance of scattered showers throughout the mountains and Foothills east of […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy