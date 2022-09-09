ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Up in the U.S.

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increased in the United States from 2000 to 2018, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Zhuo Ran Cai, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues describe recent...
Health Highlights: Sept. 12, 2022​

Research reveals cause of ‘freezing gait’ in Parkinson’s patients. It’s a common, disabling symptom of the disease, but researchers say they’ve pinpointed an area of the brain that could be responsible — and that might lead to prevention or treatment. Blood test shows promise...
Psychosis, Bipolar Disorder May Be Predictable Years Before Disease Onset

TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Half of all psychosis and bipolar diagnoses in Finland occurred in individuals who had attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) during childhood or adolescence, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in World Psychiatry. Ulla Lång, Ph.D., from University...
Could You Spot the Signs of Suicide Risk?

MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. “Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “One of the...
