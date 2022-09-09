ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Polling Results: Women' Issues

We asked voters for their opinions on which party's policies are best for the women of Oklahoma. Of those polled, 42% say the Democrats are most in-line with women's issues, while 37% said it's the Republicans. However, 13% said neither one is the most in-line with women's issues. More polling...
Polling Results: Taxes

As we get closer to election day, we are getting a better picture at where Oklahomans stand on big issues. In our latest, exclusive News 9 poll, we quizzed around 400 likely Oklahoma voters about taxes. We asked whether the state should eliminate the personal income tax to compete with...
