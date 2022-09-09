Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Department Of Environmental Quality Files To Dismiss Chickasha Hand Sanitizer Fire Lawsuit
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has filed to dismiss a lawsuit in connection to the Chickasha manufacturing plant fires. The DEQ said they did this because the case was filed in the wrong county. The Chickasha Manufacturing Co and the facility in Ninnekah are both leased by Bordwine...
Gov. Stitt Issues Executive Order Aimed At Bringing Relief To Oklahoma Farmers Impacted By Drought
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order to try to bring relief to Oklahoma farmers. The order creates an Emergency Commission and authorizes it to use relief funds to help farmers who have lost money on crops and livestock because of the drought. “I will always do everything...
Polling Results: Women' Issues
We asked voters for their opinions on which party's policies are best for the women of Oklahoma. Of those polled, 42% say the Democrats are most in-line with women's issues, while 37% said it's the Republicans. However, 13% said neither one is the most in-line with women's issues. More polling...
Polling Results: Taxes
As we get closer to election day, we are getting a better picture at where Oklahomans stand on big issues. In our latest, exclusive News 9 poll, we quizzed around 400 likely Oklahoma voters about taxes. We asked whether the state should eliminate the personal income tax to compete with...
Poll: Republicans Party Of Choice For Tax, Job & Small Business Issues
Republicans are the candidates of choice for Oklahoma voters on the issues of taxes, jobs and small business, according to an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll. Oklahoma voters were polled earlier in September on these issues and a number of key state races. As for which party...
