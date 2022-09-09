Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department offered new details Wednesday about the previous night’s search for a missing 75-year-old man that prompted a Silver Alert. The agency also included several tips for keeping safe loved ones who may go missing. According to police, the man was reported...
nbc15.com
MPD: Bystander administers Narcan to man overdosing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers said a bystander was able to administer Narcan to a man who overdosed Tuesday afternoon. According to 911 callers, two men were found not breathing and did not have a pulse in the 3000 block of Webb Ave around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
nbc15.com
Madison police search for suspect in attack at Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released two pictures of the suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old individual in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant in hopes that someone may recognize him. The police department did not release too many details about the incident, although its...
Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling a suspect in a vehicle theft on the city’s north side last month. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue on August 28. The department released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
nbc15.com
MPD: OWI suspect hits two vehicles, rolls car on Williamson St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 46-year-old woman allegedly struck two other vehicles late Monday night before rolling the one she was driving on Williamson Street, according to the Madison Police Department. According to MPD’s initial report, emergency crews found the woman trapped in her overturned vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when...
nbc15.com
MPD investigate armed robbery at south side motel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two masked suspects stole cash from a south side motel’s cash register and threatened a clerk early Monday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Officers responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to the Super 8 Motel on the 1600 block of W. Beltline Highway for...
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
nbc15.com
Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl found during Waunakee search
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee man was arrested Wednesday after police say a search resulted in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl being found. The Waunakee Police Department conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of Fish St. and found counterfeit oxycodone capsules containing fentanyl, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
nbc15.com
MPD chief opposes proposal to prohibit tear gas use for crowd control
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of discussions for a proposed Madison ordinance that would not allow police to use tear gas or mace for crowd control reasons, the city’s police chief is objecting to the motion. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes weighed in on the proposal Wednesday in...
Man arrested, 2 at large after police respond to burglary alarm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Shannon Patterson, 38, as one of three suspects in a burglary to a Rockford business on Sunday afternoon. Rockford Police say officers responded to an alarm at Sealmaster, at 904 7th Street, and arrived to find a window broken out. Three walk-behind blowers were missing from the business, police […]
nbc15.com
Madison police investigating homicide on far west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating weapons violation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that they are investigating a weapons violation that occurred earlier in the day. According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle. MPD said the investigation is in its initial stages and more information...
Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made
(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
Police arrest armed felon at Concord Commons in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Keveon Yancey, 22, on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded handgun and 94 grams of cannabis at Concord Commons. According to police, officers were called to the housing development, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, around 6:40 p.m on Thursday, September 8th, after Yancey was […]
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
