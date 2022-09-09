Do you want the chance to tell South Bend city leaders how to better spend your taxpayer dollars? You can. The city will host a Community Action Group meeting next Thursday, September 22nd, as part of the “Build the Budget” initiative and process. The meeting is taking place from 6 until 7:30 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Linden Avenue. Residents are encouraged to attend to find out more about the proposed 2023 budget and provide feedback about what they’d like to see in next year’s budget.

