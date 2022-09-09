Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Civil Rights Heritage Center hosts Boosts and Blocks event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend leaders are working to bring more racial equity to the city and improve generational wealth for people of color. On Tuesday, The Civil Rights Heritage Center hosted a Boosts for Blocks event at the IU South Bend Civil Rights Heritage Center. The open house...
Tensions rise as South Bend Redevelopment Commission loses patience with local developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Redevelopment Commission is growing antsy toward one developer for taking, what they think, is too long on a project for South Bend’s East Bank. Matthews, LLC owns The Commerce Center and apartment building at 300 East LaSalle, just east of the...
10th annual Island Park Trunk or Treat comes to Elkhart October 15
ELKHART, Ind. - The 10th annual Island Park Trunk or Treat event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is scheduled for October 15 from noon to 2 p.m. This free, family-friendly event is for children ages 12 and under and their families. Attendees should enter the event from the Sycamore...
City of Plymouth welcomes new member to the city's fire department
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Fire Chief Steve Holm introduced Justyn Wade during the Public Works and Safety Board Meeting on Tuesday night. Wade was sworn into the department by the clerk treasurer during the meeting with his wife Kayla pinning the badge to his uniform. Wade previously worked as a member...
Business owner steps up and helps complete pool for retired teacher
Back in July we sat down with Joanne Slomski, a retired teacher with a condition called osteogenesis imperfecta after she paid $50,000 for a pool that was never completed. ABC57 met with Joanne in July of 2022 with the hope of getting the contractor who failed to complete her pool, Jeff Maurer, to finish the job.
Resilience and unity of September 12th inspires annual 9/11 walk
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,-- September 11th was a day many Americans will never forget, but it was the day that followed that showed the resiliency and unity of the nation. That feeling on September 12th inspired march organizer, Bob Lyons, to march to the St. Joseph County 9/11 memorial each year. Lyons addressed the crowd in the Martin’s Super Market parking lot before heading out on the 21-mile trek.
Food free trunk or treat event at Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The fourth annual Food Free Trunk or Treat event will be held October 22 at Shanklin Park. Goshen Parks and Recreation along with Michiana Food Free Trunk will be hosting the event from 5-7 p.m. The event includes food free trunk or treating, Halloween figures and hay...
South Bend Police searching for runaway juvenile
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Eric Castillo, who was reported as a runaway juvenile. Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. He is described as 5'6", 140 pounds, and with dark...
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
Elkhart Schools report inappropriate image being sent around educational app
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - Officials with Elkhart Community Schools are encouraging families to reset their Seesaw parent/family accounts after the school system received information about an inappropriate image circulating on the app. According to school officials, administration was notified first thing Wednesday morning of an image being circulated through a...
North Liberty Elementary School teacher awarded $5,000 for Excellence in Leading and Learning
NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. - A teacher at North Liberty Elementary School was given the Excellence in Leading and Learning Award from the Indiana Department of Education. Emily Batton was awarded $5,000 for demonstrating continuous learning by earning the most professional growth points through the Indiana Learning Lab. The award was...
City of South Bend hosting Community Action Group meeting
Do you want the chance to tell South Bend city leaders how to better spend your taxpayer dollars? You can. The city will host a Community Action Group meeting next Thursday, September 22nd, as part of the “Build the Budget” initiative and process. The meeting is taking place from 6 until 7:30 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Linden Avenue. Residents are encouraged to attend to find out more about the proposed 2023 budget and provide feedback about what they’d like to see in next year’s budget.
Residents awaiting answers on key questions in Ultium Cells project
Residents and environmentalists are still waiting for some questions to be answered about the $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant proposed for New Carlisle. St. Joseph County delayed the next vote by two weeks so some of the lingering questions. Residents want to know how all the extra truck traffic...
Volunteers needed for Elkhart River Cleanup September 17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for volunteers to join the Elkhart River Cleanup on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers will meet behind the Beacon Aquatics Facility at 8 a.m. before traveling up the Elkhart and St. Joseph River to collect trash and debris. Those interested...
Elkhart High School awarded $500,000 during awards gala
The Indiana Department of Education awarded over $4 million to schools across the state at the first Educational Excellence Awards Gala. Elkhart High School received a $500,000 award at the event. Elkhart High School was awarded $500,000 for Excellence in Crossing the Finish Line. This award recognized the high school...
Goshen Engineering Department looking for input on Lincoln Avenue cycle track
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Engineering Department is hosting an open house on Tuesday to gather community input on the temporary cycle track along Lincoln Avenue. The open house will be held at the Goshen Public Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Residents are invited to attend the event to...
Elkhart County League of Women Voters to host candidate forum
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County League of Women Voters will hold a meet-the-candidates forum at 6 p.m. on September 29 at the Middlebury Public Library. The event is open to the public, and attendees are welcome to meet with state and local officials running in Elkhart County. Two...
Oaklawn hosts auditions for the second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent
ELKHART, Ind. -- Oaklawn, Michiana’s leader in mental health and addiction services, will give away $11,000 in cash prizes in May at its second annual Oaklawn’s Got Talent. Applications to audition are open through October 28, with auditions November 13 at the Lerner Theatre. Contestants, who must live...
Elkhart Parks & Rec Department searching for volunteers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department is searching for volunteers to help participate in several upcoming fall and winter events. Those interested in volunteering can fill out an application online at https://elkhartin.seamlessdocs.com/f/volunteer?fbclid=IwAR3u_X5u1yL1HCCqB0LaqFvlendJ0U_qf78osL8DFYAVele0MtMhIK2ihRg and department officials will reach out to confirm details. The application is also available...
What the Ultium LLC plant could mean for New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Manufacturing is one of the largest industries that makes up the town of New Carlisle and a new electric vehicle battery plant could have a significant impact on the town. If approved, the Ultium LLC plant would add 1,600 jobs to New Carlisle. "This really...
