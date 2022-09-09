"Golden-Eyed, Golden-Girl" Millie is our Pet of The Week

Sitting on the couch has felt like one of the only things to do on the Central Coast while we faced extreme heat. This weeks Pet of the Week is a perfect companion for lounging about, Meteorologist Vivian Rennie headed up to the Woods Humane Society cat shelter in Atascadero to meet our pet of the week, Millie.

Alessandra Belluomini, the veterinary services manager at the Atascasdero Woods Humane Society location told us "Ms. Millie. Millie was an owner surrender back in June of this year, and she has been patiently waiting ever since for more than 30 days, so her adoption fee is currently free right now."

All pets that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days are fee waved.

Belluomini continued, "Millie did come in with a housemate who was a little more outgoing, so she got adopted rather quickly. Millie, here is our golden eyed golden girl, and she is about 12 years old and she is already spayed up to date on her vaccines. She is micro-chipped enjoys some lovely chin scratches and scratches on her head, and she would enjoy living out her golden years in a more quiet home, maybe with some older children, mature cats, probably no dogs. She's pretty nervous around dogs. But if you have some space on your couch for her, or if you'd just like to add some nice fluffy decor to your home, we'd hope you come on down to our Atascadero location to meet Millie and remember her adoption fee is currently free."

Millie will be available at noon Friday for adoption at the Woods Humane Society shelter in Atascadero. For more information on our pet of the week or how to adopt any of the pets at either of the shelters you can visit this website.