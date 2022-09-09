Read full article on original website
Umbilical Cord Milking Does Not Reduce NICU Admission
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Umbilical cord milking (UCM) does not reduce neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission but is safe, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Anup C. Katheria, M.D., from Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for...
Psychosis, Bipolar Disorder May Be Predictable Years Before Disease Onset
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Half of all psychosis and bipolar diagnoses in Finland occurred in individuals who had attended Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) during childhood or adolescence, according to a study published online Sept. 8 in World Psychiatry. Ulla Lång, Ph.D., from University...
Study finds potential link between daily multivitamin and improved cognition in older adults
Taking a daily multivitamin might be associated with improved brain function in older adults, a new study says, and the benefit appears to be greater for those with a history of cardiovascular disease. The findings did not surprise the researchers — rather, they were shocked, said Laura Baker, an author...
Health Highlights: Sept. 12, 2022
Research reveals cause of ‘freezing gait’ in Parkinson’s patients. It’s a common, disabling symptom of the disease, but researchers say they’ve pinpointed an area of the brain that could be responsible — and that might lead to prevention or treatment. Blood test shows promise...
Incidence of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma Up in the U.S.
TUESDAY, Sept. 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The overall incidence of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) increased in the United States from 2000 to 2018, according to a research letter published online Sept. 1 in JAMA Oncology. Zhuo Ran Cai, M.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues describe recent...
Could You Spot the Signs of Suicide Risk?
MONDAY, Sept. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. “Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “One of the...
End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation
The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is “in sight”, the World Health Organisation has said.The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: “Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020.We can see the finish line, we’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop runningDr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus“We have never been in a...
