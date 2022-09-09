ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Toronto Swimming Pools Host Dog Days Prior to Seasonal Pool Closings

By jane mundy
 5 days ago
(Photo Credit: Kathy Cacicedo via Getty)

Toronto swimming pools are going to the dogs — literally.

Originally reported by Toronto CityNews , ten Toronto swimming pools welcomed canines before closing for the fall. The event has proven to be a “pawsome activity” across Canada.

About the Event

Although the event started several years ago, Jane Arbour, spokeswoman for the city’s parks, forestry, and recreation department, told cp24 news that this is the first year that dog parents are encouraged to bring their dog’s favorite toy. In addition to this, swimming centers encourage doggy parents to bring one toy to donate to Toronto Animal Services.

“This is just a really cute and fun event to have the dogs be able to jump in the pool and swim with their dog pals,” she said.

The City of Regina hosts its Annual Dog Swim on Sept. 18. Dog swims are divided into sessions for large, medium, small, and service dogs throughout the day. The town of Esquimalt on Vancouver Island does the same.

Pool Tips

Keep in mind that you take responsibility for keeping your pup safe at all times. Canine rescue is not in the lifeguard’s job description. Dogs need supervision around the pool just like human kids, and it is even more important that you monitor your dog for any health concerns. In the U.S., the Indiana State Department of Health has guidelines to “lessen the chance of disease and injury to humans and dogs” and to safeguard the pool facilities.

Many public pools allow dogs to swim on the last day that they are open for the season. Check with your local community center to see if your dog might be able to enjoy a pool party with their friends before summer’s end.

While you’re at it, brush up on some pool safety tips .

The post Toronto Swimming Pools Host Dog Days Prior to Seasonal Pool Closings appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

