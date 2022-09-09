Read full article on original website
Tight race in New Hampshire for Republican U.S. Senate nomination
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A far-right candidate and a longtime state legislator were locked in a tight battle in New Hampshire in the Republican primary contest to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season came to a close.
Twitter lacked ability to detect foreign intelligence agents working in company, whistleblower tells Congress
Twitter is vulnerable to the possibility of foreign intelligence agents working in the company and accessing user data due to a lack of internal security control measures, the company’s former security head Peiter “Mudge” Zatko has said.“We simply lacked the ability to hunt for foreign intelligence agents and expel them on our own,” Mr Zatko said on Tuesday in his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Twitter’s data security practices.The US Senate committee raised questions on claims made by the former Twitter security head that the microblogging platform faced multiple threats, including from the Indian government to employ...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia ‘almost certainly’ getting weapons from Iran and North Korea; Kyiv aims to consolidate gains
Russia has probably used Iranian drones for first time, says UK; Zelenskiy says ‘stabilisation’ ongoing in regained territory
UK inflation eases to 9.9% but remains close to 40-year high – business live
Inflation eases because of a fall in petrol and diesel prices while food prices rise at fastest rate since mid-2008, driven by milk, cheese and eggs
Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remained a tight race early Wednesday between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for some swing voters in the...
Google, Meta face record fines in South Korea over privacy violations
South Korea has fined Google and Meta more than $71 million collectively for gathering users' personal information without consent for tailored ads, regulators said Wednesday, the country's highest-ever data protection fines. Regulators said the majority of the users in South Korea -- 82 percent for Google and 98 percent for Meta -- had unknowingly allowed them to collect data on their online use.
Queen Elizabeth II's death is renewing interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a wave of nostalgia and renewed interest in British memorabilia in Hong Kong, where emotions still linger toward U.K. rule.
Trump phones mother of shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt: ‘It’s a terrible thing that has happened’
Former president Donald Trump spoke to the mother of Ashli Babbitt on speakerphone on Tuesday as she rallied for Jan 6 defendants outside DC jail.A video posted on Twitter by News2Share editor-in-chief Ford Fischer showed Mr Trump phoned in to speak with Micki Witthoeft on speakerphone.“Its a terrible thing that has happened with a lot of people that have been treated very, very unfairly. We love Ashli and so horrible what happened to her... We are with you. We are working with a lot of different people on this. We can’t let this happen,” he can be heard...
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
On This Day: Princess Grace of Monaco dies in car crash
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1901, U.S. President William McKinley died of wounds inflicted by an assassin eight days earlier. He was succeeded by Vice President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1920, the first live radio dance music was broadcast, carried by a Detroit station and featuring...
Ukraine war - live: Accounts of torture emerge as Russia retreats from key region
As Ukraine sets its sights on freeing all its territory occupied by the invading forces, accounts of Russian torture have emerged in the liberated areas.A resident of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region called Artem recounted being held captive by Russians and tortured with electrocution. The region was liberated on 8 September after almost six months of occupation. Artem told BBC that he could hear screams of terror from other cells.He told the outlet that the occupiers turned off the building’s noisy ventilation system “so everyone could hear how people scream when they are shocked with electricity”."They made me hold...
Another state passed a near-total abortion ban. The fight is all over the map
Good luck trying to keep on top of the fight for abortion rights in the US. It's everywhere, all over the map, and it's all happening right now.
