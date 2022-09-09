Read full article on original website
Family lawyer wants independent investigation into Providence man's fall from drawbridge
(WJAR) — The lawyer for the family of a Providence man who died falling from a drawbridge in Wisconsin in August is calling for an independent review of the incident. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 77-year-old Richard Dujardin was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee on Aug. 15 when he failed to recognize the bridge was rising. Dujardin tried to catch up, but there was not enough time. Officials said he held onto a side rail for two minutes before falling 71 feet onto the sidewalk.
New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
Police: Man reportedly attacked by masked group in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A 20-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a group of people wearing masks in Fall River just after midnight on Monday, police said. Officers responded to the emergency room at Saint Anne’s Hospital at about 12:15 a.m. for a patient with non-life threatening stab wounds.
State police arrest Providence man on stolen firearm charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police arrested an 18-year-old Providence man early Wednesday morning on charges stemming from a stolen firearm. Police said they arrested Mekhi Roderique at about 2:43 a.m. following a foot chase after he was pulled over for speeding on Hartford Avenue. Roderique was...
FBI responds to Providence cemetery in 'ongoing investigation'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The FBI's Evidence Response Team was at North Burial Ground in Providence on Tuesday afternoon. The cemetery is off of Exit 24 on Interstate 95. The FBI said the response was in connection to an ongoing investigation. No other information was immediately released.
Officials investigate possibility Northeastern University explosion was staged
Law enforcement officials say authorities are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident. One official said investigators identified inconsistencies in the employee's statement and became skeptical because his injuries didn't match wounds typically consistent with an explosion.
Two injured in Woonsocket stabbing
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A stabbing in Woonsocket reportedly over a fight between tenants in an apartment house sent two people to the hospital Monday. Woonsocket police said Jamie Warner was arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing. The violence happened on Mason Street near Fifth Street. The...
Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
Driver launches car into front porch of Providence home
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A driver found himself in a tight spot in front of a house in Providence on Monday night. The driver was trying to move someone else's car at an Atwells Avenue apartment house. The car was somehow stuck on a pole in the driveway, but...
Pawtucket man charged with driving under the influence in Warwick crash
(WJAR) — Warwick police said a Pawtucket man has been arrested in connection with a crash Saturday that left one woman with serious injuries. According to police, 33-year-old Filipe Barros of Pawtucket was driving on Warwick Avenue in the left lane when he quickly swerved off the road and hit a utility pole. The rear female passenger, 27-year-old Yasmibel Lora Pena, of Cranston was thrown from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries as a result.
Fire damages Burrillville home
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — A house caught fire in Burrillville on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire on Joslin Road. The Red Cross said it was helping four adults in one family. The area has no hydrants, so fighters drew water from a nearby river. The cause...
Warwick mayor says Warwick sewage line repairs are complete
(WJAR) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said repairs for a ruptured sewer pipe were completed on Wednesday. The 24-inch line ruptured Monday night on Lake Shore Drive, with the Warwick Sewer Authority estimating 161,600 gallons of sewage flowing into the Warwick Pond. According to the Warwick Sewer Authority, engineers...
Fall River man charged after search warrant finds illegal guns and narcotics at residence
(WJAR) — A Fall River man is facing narcotics and firearms charges after a Massachusetts State Police investigation finds nearly a kilo of Fentanyl and other drugs in the man’s residence, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday. On Thursday, September 8, a joint police...
Fire breaks out in kitchen of Pawtucket apartment house
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Officials said a small fire broke out Monday night in the kitchen of a unit in a Pawtucket apartment house, but it inconvenienced the 16 people who live in the eight apartments. The fire was reported on the third floor of the building at Kenyon...
Providence schools releases report on alleged graduation inflation
(WJAR) — Providence Public School District released a report Wednesday evening on allegations of gradation inflation. Allegations claimed A-Venture Academy's program for over-age, under accredited (OAUC) program had falsely given grades and awarded credits to seven students to help allow them to graduate from Mount Pleasant High School. The...
Commuter service returns to Foxborough at Gillette Stadium
(WJAR) — After its first pilot program was cut short due to COVID-19, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is returning weekday service to Foxborough for a year at Gillette Stadium. Monday was the first day of the new year-long pilot program in Foxborough. Nearby residents will be able to...
West Place Animal Sanctuary opens gates to public for second visitors' weekend this year
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A local animal sanctuary is opening its gates to the public this weekend for the second time this year. West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton is giving you the opportunity to mingle with their animal residents with their fall visitors' weekend. Director of Development and...
Providence arena renamed: 'Let the era of the AMP begin'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Civic Center in Providence was formally renamed the Amica Mutual Pavilion in a ceremony on Wednesday. City officials and representatives from the Providence Bruins and the Providence College men’s basketball team were present as the new era begins for the arena, which will be called "the AMP" for short.
Diossa turns back Pryor to win Democratic nomination for Rhode Island general treasurer
(WJAR) — The Associated Press projected former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa to win the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island general treasurer. Diossa defeated former Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor. In a previous Beyond the Podium segment, Diossa told NBC 10 his roots set him apart from other...
Flooding creates travel challenges in Southern New England
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — Flooding from Tuesday’s showers created challenges for drivers in Southern New England. A flash flood warning was issued for Newport County, Rhode Island, and southern Bristol County, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. In Narragansett, vehicles navigated flooded streets. One car became stranded. A tow truck came...
