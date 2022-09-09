Being a person who forever believes in giving to others, no matter what they give back to you can come with many blessings- but can also come with curses. The first curse is not being able to identify when another human being is genuine and true. Second curse is to allow for that other person to send you blessings. And honestly just assuming that they are too good to be true. Now, if we were to analyze why humans think like this, it often ties into our culture, our family dynamics/ morals/ values/ religion and our spirituality.

GARDENING ・ 4 DAYS AGO