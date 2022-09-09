Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
The Paradox of Rejecting Uncomfortable Emotions
A team of researchers found evidence of a two-way relationship between feeling uncomfortable emotions and disapproving of them. The results revealed that the more people felt difficult emotions, the more they opposed them. At the same time, the results also showed that the more people opposed uncomfortable emotions, the more...
Opinion: Dating a Narcissist Teaches Difficult Life Lessons
The hardest events in our life can make us the strongest if we choose to learn from them. When I was younger I entered into a relationship that completely changed my life. While dating a narcissist I endured abuse, invalidation, gaslighting, projecting, blaming, and shaming. I left that relationship a shell of my former self. I was completely broken and lost.
Dating and Bumfiddling
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doodles on important documents vicariously. So, what do you do if your partner writes on your important documents? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
psychologytoday.com
Raised by Parents With Low Emotional Intelligence
When parents under-respond to their child's emotions, they inadvertently send some powerful, unspoken messages to the child. Children growing up this way assume that their feelings are useless or burdensome and are often confused about what's wrong. The voices of low emotional intelligence can stick with you for a lifetime,...
KIDS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dating and Gullgroping
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner takes advantage of others when he or she can. So, what do you do if your partner takes advantage of others? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Psych Centra
What is a Loving Relationship and Steps To Building One
Humans form many types of connections — so what makes loving relationships special?. We experience many relationships throughout our lives, with a partner, family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. There are different connections within these, too — from platonic and sexual to emotional and spiritual. So, where do loving...
Futurity
Extroverts found new ways to connect during COVID
Extroverted people developed new strategies that helped them feel happier than those who didn’t find alternatives to socializing during COVID-19 social restrictions, according to a new study. The pandemic disrupted routine life in ways that seemed to inspire people, often seen as “the life of the party,” to adapt...
psychologytoday.com
How Do Digital and In-Person Interactions Affect Wellbeing?
In three experiments in a recent study, over 3,000 college students reported on their mood and social interactions several times a day. Participants reported greater wellbeing when they were socializing than when they were not. In-person social interactions provided the biggest mood boost, but computer-mediated interactions were still more enjoyable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
How Estrangement Defines Other Relationships and Friendships
After an estrangement, many suffer from post-traumatic symptoms, such as emotional flashbacks, hyper-vigilance, and low self-esteem. Some say that a cutoff hurts their ability to trust anyone. They think: "If I can't trust my family, who can I trust?" Longing to replace the family they’ve lost, the estranged often resort...
thefreshtoast.com
Does Breakfast Impact Metabolism? New Study Has Surprising Answers
The study shows some interesting evidence, one that contradicts a variety of data and research on how the human metabolism works. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. This belief has been reinforced over the years, with many claiming that the calories consumed earlier on in the day are less impactful than the ones consumed late at night.
Learning to plant true love
Being a person who forever believes in giving to others, no matter what they give back to you can come with many blessings- but can also come with curses. The first curse is not being able to identify when another human being is genuine and true. Second curse is to allow for that other person to send you blessings. And honestly just assuming that they are too good to be true. Now, if we were to analyze why humans think like this, it often ties into our culture, our family dynamics/ morals/ values/ religion and our spirituality.
Comments / 0