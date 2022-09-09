Read full article on original website
Cowboys fans throw trash at Dak Prescott
Ironically, in the Cowboys’ 2021 Wildcard playoff loss to the 49ers, Prescott voiced support of the fans who threw trash at the refs, later apologizing for his comments.
Russell Wilson & His Wife Ciara Love The Broncos As Much As They Love Each Other
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
NFL・
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans
The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions
On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
Former Seahawks shade Russell Wilson while celebrating win vs. Broncos
Former Seahawks enjoyed Seattle’s grudge-match victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos with pointed memes at the QB’s expense. The NFL couldn’t pass up pitting Russell Wilson against his former team in Seattle for the first edition of Monday Night Football this year. And former Seahawks...
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
Steve Young shares harsh comments about Seahawks
Steve Young spared no feelings when talking about the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Young is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and was talking ahead of the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Monday. The focus of the game was Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks to the Broncos.
Seahawks DT Shelby Harris rips Broncos for trading him after Week 1 win
You get the feeling the Seahawks just wanted last night’s win a little bit more than the visiting Broncos did. Whether it was the raucous crowd, the national television audience or facing their former quarterback, this team was as motivated as we’ve seen them in years. For one,...
Denver Broncos fall short in Russell Wilson's debut
The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season. The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.
Seahawks' Jamal Adams OUT: 'Serious' Injury in Win Over Broncos
Adams suffered the injury while blitzing Russell Wilson and forcing a third down incompletion, now creating concerns about future availability.
Former Rams HC Mike Martz blasts 49ers QB Trey Lance: 'I've never liked him. I still don't like him'
Sunday's Week 1 matchup between the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers was a disaster for fans of sunny skies and high-octane offensive performances. The Bears pulled off a surprise 19-10 home victory through brutal rainy conditions that resulted in scary numbers for fantasy football players who invested in either offense.
Geno Smith Leads Seahawks to Win Over Russell Wilson, Broncos
What a night for the former Mountaineer.
Yardbarker
Broncos OT Billy Turner Not Expected to Play vs. Seahawks
On Monday, the Denver Broncos got some good news when we learned that outside linebacker Randy Gregory and wide receiver KJ Hamler — both of whom were listed on the injury report as questionable — will play vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Shortly thereafter, NFL...
NFL odds: Broncos are 9.5-point favorites vs. Texans in Week 2
The Denver Broncos (0-1) are considered 9.5-point home favorites against the Houston Texans (0-0-1) in Week 2, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Broncos are coming off a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game that featured questionable game management from rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Late in the...
Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade
The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
