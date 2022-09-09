ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

Related
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans

The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Denver, CO
Local
Washington Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions

On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Young shares harsh comments about Seahawks

Steve Young spared no feelings when talking about the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Young is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and was talking ahead of the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Monday. The focus of the game was Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks to the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Axios

Denver Broncos fall short in Russell Wilson's debut

The Denver Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson had his moment of vindication against his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in the opening game of the season. The play: With the ball and four minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an opening weekend of crazy NFL finishes, Wilson was unable to advance the Broncos further than the Seahawks' 46 yard line.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#U 110
Yardbarker

Broncos OT Billy Turner Not Expected to Play vs. Seahawks

On Monday, the Denver Broncos got some good news when we learned that outside linebacker Randy Gregory and wide receiver KJ Hamler — both of whom were listed on the injury report as questionable — will play vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Shortly thereafter, NFL...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade

The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy