WWEEK
Cheryle A. Kennedy, Chairwoman of the Grand Ronde Tribes, Describes a Vision for Willamette Falls
Every second, 30,849 cubic feet of water plunge over the edge of Willamette Falls. Among American waterfalls, that’s second in volume only to Niagara, even though the signature falls on the Willamette River is 130 feet shorter. Another difference: You can visit Niagara Falls. Willamette Falls is a lot...
Are The Only 2 Washington State Bars Featured On TV’s Bar Rescue Still Open?
One of my favorite shows to binge-watch is Bar Rescue. It was featured on Spike television and now you can watch it on Paramount +. Out Of Seven Seasons Of Bar Rescue, Only Two Washington Bars Have Been Featured. Bar Rescue is a TV series where host Jon Taffer travels...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
thatoregonlife.com
Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained
Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. Simple ways to protect yourself
PNNL research shows steps to improve indoor air quality also can cut summer cooling bills.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
2023 solar eclipse path will cross Oregon
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oregon in 2017 to stand in the path of the solar eclipse. In 2023, they’ll have the chance to do it again.
pdxmonthly.com
10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest
For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
kptv.com
Oregon is the top ‘quiet quitting’ state, according to Twitter data
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The term “quiet quitting” has been trending all over the internet this summer, and according to Twitter data, Oregon is talking about it more than any other state. Despite the name “quiet quitting” is not about quitting at all. It’s a conscious choice made...
Report: This is how much you have to earn to afford rent in Portland
Feel like it's getting more expensive to rent an apartment in Portland? You're not alone, according to a new report
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska wins two contracts in Oregon worth $485m
Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a combined total of $485m in Oregon, a state in the US’ Pacific northwest. Skanska has a $422m share in a joint venture contract with local firm Hoffman Construction, which will carry out improvements to Portland International Airport, including the expansion of the airport’s terminal.
Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers
You may not have heard of 'metal organic frameworks,' but they may be the key to future cool The post Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers appeared first on Columbia Insight. Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers was first posted on September 13, 2022 at 2:27 pm.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OPINION: Oregon unemployment system makes no sense at all
James Maass: 'My entire resume is three jobs working from 16 years of age to 65. I must have been doing something right.'The Oregon unemployment system is ludicrous at best. At the age of 65, I recently lost my job of 23 years with what would be construed as a pretty major U.S. international company. I wasn't going to collect unemployment, but since I've paid into the system for over 45 years and last collected unemployment over 32 years ago, it seemed illogical to not collect what I've paid into my entire life. The sign-up process is a...
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
oregontoday.net
Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Wildfires DOGAMI Governing Board to me…
If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its kind funding for community-based mobile crisis intervention program. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres...
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland
Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
