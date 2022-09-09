ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.7 KORD

kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
thatoregonlife.com

Watch: Three Chilling Sounds in the Oregon Night That Are Still Unexplained

Our state is notorious for the paranormal and unsolved. From the heavily documented hauntings at Hot Lake and Dawson House Lodge to creepy experiences in the Van Duzer Corridor and the famous McMinnville UFO; it’s strange up in here. The legend of Bigfoot is one that refuses to die....
pdxmonthly.com

10 Grand Lodges of the Pacific Northwest

For every season, there’s a dream destination. Cascadia has timbered villas and chalets aplenty. But what exactly makes a grand lodge? It should breathe an air of epic romance, a place where quotidian worries succumb to wild beauty and creature comforts. These 10 retreats invoke the mythic best of the Northwest. And each has its perfect season.
PORTLAND, OR
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska wins two contracts in Oregon worth $485m

Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a combined total of $485m in Oregon, a state in the US’ Pacific northwest. Skanska has a $422m share in a joint venture contract with local firm Hoffman Construction, which will carry out improvements to Portland International Airport, including the expansion of the airport’s terminal.
OREGON STATE
Columbia Insight

Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers

You may not have heard of 'metal organic frameworks,' but they may be the key to future cool The post Scientists engineer a more efficient air conditioner for hotter Northwest summers appeared first on Columbia Insight.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

OPINION: Oregon unemployment system makes no sense at all

James Maass: 'My entire resume is three jobs working from 16 years of age to 65. I must have been doing something right.'The Oregon unemployment system is ludicrous at best. At the age of 65, I recently lost my job of 23 years with what would be construed as a pretty major U.S. international company. I wasn't going to collect unemployment, but since I've paid into the system for over 45 years and last collected unemployment over 32 years ago, it seemed illogical to not collect what I've paid into my entire life. The sign-up process is a...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Oregon’s Request for a Federal Emergency Declaration for Wildfires DOGAMI Governing Board to me…

If granted, Oregon would be the first state to receive direct assistance under a Presidential Emergency Declaration for wildfires. Governor Kate Brown joined Biden-Harris Administration Officials, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden to announce first of its kind funding for community-based mobile crisis intervention program. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Betsy Johnson and a Deserted Downtown Portland

Thanks for Nigel Jaquiss’ excellent piece documenting Betsy Johnson’s record of bullying state agencies on behalf of corporate polluters and wealthy landowners [”The Advocate,” WW, Aug. 31]. A few other important facts not mentioned in the story: Johnson’s many votes against climate change legislation, her stated intent to reverse Kate Brown’s executive order on climate change, and her support for (and an award from) Timber Unity, the right-wing front group for extractive industries that played a key role in the GOP legislative walkouts. If Johnson becomes governor, expect our climate and environmental laws to be eviscerated, and pay-to-pollute to become the rule.
PORTLAND, OR
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

