Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
The Mosquito Fire forced her out of her home. Days later, another blaze threatened the town she found shelter in
Last week, Janet Stickler was forced to evacuate the trailer she lived in as the Mosquito Fire -- a raging blaze that has become California's biggest this year -- was inching closer to the community of Garden Valley.
Interstate Bridge lifts happening Friday night, Saturday morning, for routine maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — ODOT will have intermittent bridge lifts on the Interstate Bridge beginning this Friday, September 17, at 9 p.m. as crews apply oil to the 6.5 miles of bridge cables. The lifts will last no more than 20 minutes at a time. They will conclude the lifts...
LTD bus service restored to Oakridge
EUGENE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
