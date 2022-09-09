ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGI urges residents to prepare for upcoming winter season

PA (WOLF) — With the upcoming fall season bringing cooler temperatures, residents will soon be turning on their heating systems. UGI is offering tips to consider in preparing homes for colder weather. Have your heating system professionally serviced. Clean or replace the filter. Install a programmable thermostat. Ensure the...
Train wreck memorial ceremony held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The 1st Battalion 1-109th Field Artillery regiment 246-year history with a ceremony held today at the Wilkes-Barre Readiness Center to honor those part of the unit who lost their lives defending freedom. We're told the community was also invited to pay their respects and...
Railroads across Pennsylvania preparing for possible strike

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Railroads could go quiet this Friday, raising concern for distribution hubs. “The truth is a lot of our freight is moved via rail. In fact, over a third of it,” Economy Professor Lawrence Knorr told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “Especially here on the West Shore, around the Harrisburg area, we’re very well situated as a crossroads for the nation so within about 10 hours of here, you could hit about half the population of the country.”
New Nursing Home Contracts

PA (WOLF) — After months of negotiations, 2,000 nursing home workers have won stronger union contracts. The contracts are held with Priority Healthcare, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Shenandoah Heights Healthcare. The new contracts will provide wage increases, better benefits, and provisions that hold industry leaders more accountable to workers and nursing home residents.
Four Philadelphia men charged for local counterfeit money scheme

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Four men have been arrested by Wilkes-Barre Township Police after allegedly using counterfeit cash at multiple Walmart locations across Luzerne and Lackawanna counties. According to a police release, officers were informed that four meant, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls,...
PennDOT phases in newly-designed driver licenses, ID cards

PA (WOLF) — PennDOT announced that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, it will be updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products. “The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the...
Police: Homeless man arrested after stabbing street sweeper

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A homeless man from Monroe County is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly stabbing a street sweeper on Friday. Officials say that 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver about personal property left in the parking lot of Mount Pocono Plaza when he jumped into the street sweeper through an open window and began stabbing the driver.
Man accused of stealing $5K worth of cigarettes during Wilkes-Barre burglary

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Police arrested a man they say stole $5,000 worth of cigarette cartons from a Citgo gas station last week. On September 8th around 4:23 AM, police responded to an active burglar alarm at the Citgo gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue. Arriving officers found that approximately 51 cigarette cartons, worth about $5,000, had been stolen.
State Police investigate death at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a death that occurred at Ricketts Glen State Park early last month. Officials say 69-year-old Orline Bridges had been hiking with friends when she fell down an embankment just after 5 PM on August 3rd. State Police...
Animal cruelty charges dismissed against City Controller Snyder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre City Controller Darren Snyder was found not guilty in an animal abuse case following a summary trial on Tuesday. On August 9th, Snyder was originally charged with two counts of cruelty to animals and one count of disorderly conduct. These charges came after officials were provided with a video showing him kicking, stomping on, slapping, and lifting his dogs during a walk.
NTSB discovers wreckage of seaplane crash that killed 10 off Washington state island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (KOMO) — Federal authorities have found the wreckage of a seaplane that crashed into Mutiny Bay in Washington state two weeks ago and killed 10 people. The debris from the crash, which happened Sept. 4, was discovered Monday. The National Transportation Safety Board worked with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington's Applied Physics Laboratory to find the wreckage.
