ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island

SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

2 people found dead, 4 officers hospitalized after disturbance at Montlake home

SEATTLE — A man and woman were found in a burning Montlake home Wednesday morning after an apparent disturbance call to police. It started around 8:30 a.m. when officers were called to the home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East. Operators say they heard a man yelling and a woman, who was apparently in distress, on the call.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Island County, WA
City
Renton, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
City
Friday Harbor, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaplane#Plane Crash#Whidbey Island#911#Traffic Accident#Komo News
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed. Working with NOAA and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, NTSB used sonar technology to...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

SnoCo Executive Dave Somers: Bolt Creek Fire update

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., September 13, 2022—The Bolt Creek Fire started on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 5:15 am near Beckler Road. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, Incident Commander Kevin Stock, assumed management of the fire from Western Washington Incident Management Team 3 this morning.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Domestic violence suspect jumps from fourth-story balcony to evade police

Multiple police departments responded to a domestic violence call last weekend that quickly turned into a much larger situation. Early afternoon Saturday, Sept.10, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a domestic violence assault at the Scriber Creek Apartments, located on 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood. Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Edmonds police also responded to the scene to assist the sheriff’s office.
LYNNWOOD, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KOMO News

Family of rideshare driver killed in Seattle calls for justice

SEATTLE, Wash. — On Wednesday, funeral services were held for a 48-year old rideshare driver who was shot and killed Sunday night in Seattle. The man identified as Mohamed Kediye, by family and friends, was working for a rideshare company when he was killed, according to the local Drivers Union.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
PORT ANGELES, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy