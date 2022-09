Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I plane will travel from D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim to Palm Springs, California, where it will be celebrated October 15, when it is displayed alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection. The announcement of the plane’s next stop was made by Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, at a media preview of D23 Expo Thursday evening in Anaheim, California.

