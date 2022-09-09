DAPHNE -- Trinity won its first four games in the annual Battle by the Bay Tournament before finally falling in three sets to 7A Hoover on Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Grissom 25-21 and 25-13 on Friday, then beat Daphne (25-18, 22-25,15-10), St. Luke’s (25-10, 18-25, 15-11) and Oak Mountain (25-18, 29-27). The Wildcats then dropped the opening set to Hoover, 25-17, battled back to force a third set by winning 25-21, then fell in the third set 15-12.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO