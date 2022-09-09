ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Police: Man dead after jumping from his vehicle after suspected brake failure in Somerset County

By WPXI.com News Staff
 5 days ago
A man is dead after he leaped from his vehicle after a suspected brake failure, state police say.

Troopers were called to State Route 160 and Palo Alto Road at around 1:40 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Alexander Johnson from Armory, Mississippi who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said they believe the brakes on the vehicle that Johnson was in failed, causing him to jump out. The car continued on State Route 160 until it crashed off the right side of the road, hit multiple trees, and became engulfed in fire.

The road was closed in both directions until emergency crews were able to remove the car from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

