Charter Township Of Clinton, MI

The Ann Arbor News

3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County back open after semi causes 6-car crash

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A crash on I-94 in Macomb County at 12 Mile blocked traffic across the highway for hours. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes on westbound I-94 were shutdown after a crash. State police that responded to the incident said a fuel spill happened after the driver of a semi-truck lost control of his truck and began to fishtail.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

SUV driver killed in collision with semi truck

An SUV driver was killed Tuesday night in a collision with a semi truck on Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, police said. According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Telegraph Road and Old Telegraph Road at around 9:30 p.m. to find the SUV heavily damaged in a wooded area nearby and the driver inside, dead. His name has not yet been released, but police said he was 55 years old and from Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Man in custody after leading police on chase through Macomb County

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man is in custody after he led police on a chase through Macomb County on Monday.According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was involved in some sort of retail fraud before crashing his vehicle into a Utica Police cruiser just before 1 p.m.  A chase ensued but Utica PD officers ended the pursuit at M-52 and 28 Mile Road. Another officer was in the area of 32 Mile and Lowe Plank roads in Richmond when he spotted the suspect. The officer was able to deploy stop sticks, forcing the suspect to crash his vehicle into a ditch.The suspect fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a few hours later after a witness saw him in a nearby field. The suspect, only described as a 41 year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe man charged with robbing Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Monroe man has been charged with robbing a Canton Township pharmacy clerk at gunpoint. The robbery happened just before 1:30 p.m. June 25 at Devz Pharmacy on North Canton Center Road. Officials said John Samuel Dooley III, 41, of Monroe, walked into the pharmacy...
MONROE, MI
WILX-TV

2-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton kills 1, injures 2

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 54-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on I-96 in Brighton. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. on eastbound I-96, near Grand River Avenue. Police said Melissa Fletcher, a 54-year-old woman from Detroit, died on the scene from her...
BRIGHTON, MI

