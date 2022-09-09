Read full article on original website
Related
Seth Meyers Flags Trump Ally Who Just Made Him Look Really Bad
The "Late Night" host got his wish for someone to make a "giant list" of Trump's scandals.
Ukraine war – live: Zelensky hurt in car accident after visiting newly liberated city
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident.Mr Zelensky had returned to Kyiv after travelling to visit a newly captured city in the northeast province of Kharkiv when the accident took place, and was later seen by a doctor, spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote on social media. “The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said. The Ukrainian president suffered minor injuries and the cause of the accident is being investigated. Mr Zelensky travelled to Izyum earlier on Wednesday to attend a flag-raising ceremony. The now devastated city was used by the...
Israel's Netanyahu campaigns aboard bulletproof 'Bibibus'
BEERSHEBA, Israel (AP) — Props are a familiar part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s repertoire when delivering public speeches — from cartoon bombs at the United Nations to a wall of CDs and binders supposedly seized from Iran by Mossad agents. Now, the former prime minister — famed for his flair for the dramatic — is hitting the campaign trail with a new shtick. Behold: the Bibibus. The bizarre bulletproof vehicle is part popemobile, part movie set and 100% vintage Netanyahu. As Israel heads to the polls for the fifth time in under four years, the veteran politician is using the Bibibus to attract passionate crowds of supporters and once again make himself the focus of attention among a weary electorate. At a rally in the southern city of Beersheba on Tuesday, Netanyahu addressed a crowd of around 200 people in a mall parking lot. Flanked by his former finance minister, he spoke at a podium from the back of the modified delivery truck. Its side wall had been replaced with bulletproof glass, and its air-conditioned interior was backlit with an enormous LED screen projecting the logo of his Likud party over a fluttering Israeli flag.
Comments / 0